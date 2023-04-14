The Gather Round football weekend in Adelaide inspired the collaboration between the Victorian Transport Accident Commission and Taylors Lake Football and Netball Clubs to hold a Driver Reviver operation at Green Lake on Friday, May 14.
Green Lake is the half way point between Melbourne and Adelaide and had a safe area for drivers to pause a while and take a break on their way to one of the biggest sporting events on the football calendar.
Club President Travis Mackley said their club has benefitted from two $10,000 grants in the past two years through the Club Rewards Program, which is an initiative of TAC, and helps inspire community action in the fight against road trauma.
Taylors Lake Club members were on hand to support TAC representatives in setting up, operating a barbeque, provide home made slices, cool drinks and games for children.
"We really appreciate the funding we have received and we wanted to lend a hand.
"We were able to purchase and install an electronic scoreboard with the grants we received from the TAC rewards program, " Mr Mackley said.
"The scoreboard has saved two pairs of hands and that is a big help, it's getting harder to attract volunteers.
We are not alone in this, I think all clubs are struggling to find enough volunteers."
"The grants are due again at the end of April and we'd like more clubs to take the opportunity to apply, like Taylors Lake Club did," Stake Holder Manager Ellen Crocker said.
"The criteria is quite simple, we ask the clubs to spread the word about road safety and provide evidence of the things they did to do this, like social media posts and talks they have given.
AFL Victoria supports the program and the more clubs that come on board the better. We get the word out further with the clubs help and the funding in turn helps them.
The grant funding doesn't have to be used for road safety programs, it is designed to help the clubs in purchasing something they need.
It's just a way of TAC saying thankyou to the clubs for helping us spread the word to a wider audience, and with road trauma on the increase, we value our partnership with Taylors Lake."
Up until March 5 this year, 87 people had lost their lives on Victorian roads with 52 of those on rural roads, 63 were male and 24 were female.
Of this figure - 44 were drivers and 20 were passengers.
There were 23 fatalities involving cyclists, motorcycles and pedestrians.
Free merchandise available at the Driver Reviver site included free cans of water, activity books for children, eye masks to wear while you pause, and endless free coffee.
A promotional video of Friday's event including the Taylors Lake Club's initiatives will be used to encourage other clubs to follow their lead.
TAC has planned an additional Driver Reviver at Dimboola on Monday, April 17, from 10 am to 4 pm to encourage all drivers, including those returning from the Adelaide Gather Round, to pause, take a break, enjoy a free coffee and a chat to break the drive.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.