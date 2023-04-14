Autumn around me

Looking around me, I realise the season has changed and we are already a quarter of the way through 2023!
Our family survived in a whirlwind from January to April, so the time disappeared very quickly.
Having caught my breath finally, this week I'm off to see my eldest daughter's rental home in Melbourne for the first time - two months after she moved in!
I hear that her bedroom is the size of a postage stamp, so I'll take a very small housewarming gift.
A darling group of my girl's besties gave her a gorgeous white KitchenAid Mixer for her 21st, but the cupboards are too small to fit it in and apparently there's no bench space either.
I'm keen to checkout how she's managing the responsibility of such a beautiful life changing implement.
To think, she and her three housemates were worried about the number of car parking spaces - priorities girls.
While down in town, I'll touch base with - and probably buy expensive food for - my youngest university student, as she doubtless busily applies for extensions on whatever her most recently due assignments are.
She has only got half a bedroom to live in, while not socialising in the common room, hanging in the dining room, playing pool with friends or watching something in the projector room.
Back home, my remaining teenager and I are still absolutely loving our school holiday sleep-ins, while trying to brace ourselves for term two.
Year 11 is proving to be quite demanding for my baby girl as her learning style makes progress a struggle and she tries to keep up with singing and dancing lessons alongside her part time job.
I'm hopeful that the two additional evenings at home each week will help, now that training for the Debutante Ball is over, following the spectacular occasion at the end of term.
She, on the other hand, thought those two nights were the highlight of her week.
Who wouldn't like hanging out with one hundred other teenage 'L' plate ballroom dancers?
I'm trying to figure out how to provide a nutritious evening meal weeknights when I'm too tired to cook, and busy supervising my 'L' plate driver, while avoiding the temptation to teach her to drive though.
