On Thursday, April 13, Horsham Golf Club held the Horsham Doors and Glass Ladies Golden Putter event.
94 ladies from around the Wimmera competed.
Joan Williams and Carolyn McRae from Horsham were thrilled to win with a score of 9 up.
The runners up (on a countback) were Melika Toy & Louise Nield from Horsham. The pair scored 8 up
Kerryn Price & Lyn Satchell from Hamilton finished in third place, with a score of 8 up (also on a countback).
