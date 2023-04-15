It took only a short time for players to test their wet weather skills as rain fell most of the day.
The Burras unfurled its 2022 premiership flag at Minyip Recreation Reserve, but Horsham had most of the football in the first term.
The Demons created several turnovers in the centre square, which resulted in the play being in Horsham's forward half.
However, Minyip Murtoa's defence held firm, a Demons behind the only point scored in the first quarter.
Horsham coach Tyler Blake was pleased in the huddle.
His main points were continuing to implement the press in defence and composure with the ball in hand.
The Demons took little time to hit the scoreboard in the second term, with two goals kicked in quick succession.
The second goal was from a turnover caused in Horsham's defensive 50.
Minyip Murtoa answered with its own goal, to be within three points at the main break.
Horsham extended its lead to nine points at the last change, but the reigning premiers stormed home.
An eight-goal to final term saw Minyip Murtoa to a 10.8.68 to 5.7.37 victory.
At Coughlin Park, the Horsham Saints held off a third quarter surge from the Warrack Eagles for a 12.7.79 to 8.4.52 win.
Jarrod Garth kicked four goals for the Saints.
The returning Mitch Martin kicked three, as did Will Brennan.
Both Martin and Brennan featured at the top of the Saints' best.
For Warrack, Joseph Mckinnon booted four goals. Jake O'Donnell chipped in with two.
Matthew Johns and Thomas James impressed for the Eagles.
At Dimboola Recreation Reserve, the Roos trailed by five goals at the last change.
An eight-goal last quarter stunned local rivals Nhill 10.12.72 to 9.6.60.
Jonathon Ross kicked four goals for Dimboola.
Ross and captain Jackson Oneil were among the Roos' best.
Thomas Driscoll kicked four goals for the Tigers.
Frazer Driscoll and vice-captain Lucas Dahlenburg featured in the best for Nhill.
Finally, the Southern Mallee Giants ran away with a 16.11.107 to 3.3.21 win over the Stawell Warriors at Central Park.
Angus McSweyn kicked a bag of five for the Giants. Benjamin Webster and Luke Mahoney kicked three.
Both McSweyn and Mahoney were atop the best for Southern Mallee.
Warriors coach Tom Eckel, 2022 leading goal kicker Mitch Thorp and Ethan Marrow hit the scoreboard.
Jackson Dark and Paul Summers once again featured in Stawell's best.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
