The Horsham District Football Netball League kicked of this weekend on a cold and windy Wimmera Saturday.
Natimuk United Vs. Rupanyup
Defending premiers, Rupanyup weren't able to dispatch the Natimuk United Rams in a manner the form guide might have suggested coming into the sides' curtain raiser.
The Panthers had to settle for a 49-49 draw against a team they outscored two-to-one the last time they met.
The first quarter saw the Rams dominate possession, with the football spending most of the period in the team's offensive end.
Rupanyup closed the gap in the second quarter, and the contest remained close at halftime, when the defending premiers held a one-point lead.
In the second half, Natimuk were brutal playing through the left flank, they were strong moving the ball into the forward 50 along that edge and when it was turned over, Rup struggled to make use of it.
With a 12-point deficit at the final break, Rupanyup coach, Brayden Ison, encouraged his team to take risks in the final period of play.
The Panthers were quick to close the gap in the final quarter, but neither team could make that game-winning goal, ending the game with both team deadlocked.
Kalkee Vs. Harrow-Balmoral
It was a slow start for both Harrow-Balmoral when they met Kalkee, but when the Southern Roos took the momentum, they didn't give it up.
HB piled on 23 points by the first break, and defensively, they gave Kalkee nothing
down by 16 points at the first quarter break, Kalkee coach Doug Grining assured his team they could still win if they could take the game to the Southern Roos.
Grining told his teammates that if they could make better use of the football, and not just kick to 50/50's, then they could claw it back.
However, Kalkee would not score its second goal until the fourth quarter, but by the time the final siren rang, the Southern Roos had amassed 108-points, for an 87-point win.
Swifts Vs. Kaniva-Leeor United
The Swifts might have been hoping for an easier start to the HDFNL then what Kaniva-Leeor United allowed them.
Even at the first break, having outscored KLU two-to-one, they would have felt confident, but the Cougars came swinging in the second quarter.
KLU slotted five goals in the second quarter, taking their score from 15 to 50, giving them a five point lead going into half-time.
The scores were kept tight for the rest of the game and it was the Cougars who nudged their paws ahead, holding a 3-point lead at the final siren.
Noradjuha-Quantong Vs. Laharum
The Bombers blew the Demons out of the water in the team's first round encounter.
With 19 goals, and 15 behinds, NQ ended the leagues opening round with more points than anyone, 129.
The dominant Bombers made the Demons wait until after the first quarter break before they could claim some points, and even then they could only put together two goals and four behinds (16 points).
Dylan Bushby and Brock Orval would kick six goals each to take the Bombers to a 113-point win.
Pimpinio Vs. Taylors Lake
A closer match was contested between two of the more ambitious sides in 2023.
Taylors Lake kept the Pimpinio Tigers honest as the first three quarters each ended with the sides separated by one goal or less.
The Tigers would come away with the 85-74 win, in a game where each team new recruits would shine.
Dylan Bates, Reece McNally, Jason Westley, William Hetherington, Troy Brimble and Justin Beugelaar would all be named among the best on the park for their first game with their new club.
Edenhope-Apsley Vs. Jeparit-Rainbow
Jeparit-Rainbow came away with a 105-73 win in their match against the Edenhope-Apsley Saints.
The storm ran away from the home team in the first period, putting on five goals and six behinds to lead into the first break by 25.
And while Edenhope-Apsley were able to steadily build there own total, they were not able to close the gape.
Jeparit's William Hutchison and Thomas Clarke shared top scoring honours for the winning side.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
