The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Rupanyup and Natimuk United played out a draw in the HDFNL opening round

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated April 16 2023 - 11:04am, first published April 15 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Horsham District Football Netball League kicked of this weekend on a cold and windy Wimmera Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.