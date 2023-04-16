In difficult conditions for netball, last season's grand finalists performed well.
The Horsham Demons shook off its 2022 grand final defeat with a 59 to 26 win over Minyip Murtoa.
In slippery conditions at Minyip Recreation Reserve, it took both sides some time to adjust.
That did not deter players from going hard at the ball, as neither side took a backwards step.
The class of 2022 Hatcher Medalist Georgie Carberry shone through in the second quarter as she threaded long passes through the Burras defence.
Horsham led 24 to 17 at half time.
The Demons controlled the third term with its ball movement, but Minyip Murtoa goal keeper Molly Fagan was not making it easy.
Jessie Newell proved difficult to deal with at the other end of the court in the Burras shooting circle.
Horsham continued to move the ball with purpose well into the fourth quarter.
The full time score was 59 to 26 in favour of the Demons.
Fagan and wing defence Lucy Brand were in the Burras best.
For the Demons, wing defence Keeley Pope and Carberry impressed.
The Horsham Saints pilled on the goals in a 79-32 win over the Warrack Eagles.
"It is kind of pleasing to play our brand of netball and continue that pretty much through four quarters," said Saints coach Jess Cannane.
Erin Mellington and Ashlee Grace featured in the Saints' best.
For the Eagles, Leiah McKenzie and Briodi McKenzie were important.
Dimboola held on for 35 to 32 win over Nhill in the Tigers' return to A Grade.
2022 club best and fairest Holly Ross and Billie Barber were in the Roos' best.
Ellen Bennett and Jenna Schneider featured for the Tigers.
In the final match of round one, Stawell edged out Southern Mallee 32 to 29.
Lisa Fleming and Jemma Clarkson continued their early season form for the Warriors.
Giants co-coach Steph Thomson and Ruby Fisher performed well.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
