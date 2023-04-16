The Wimmera's netballers were running onto slippery courts for the first round of the 2023 Horsham District Football Netball League on Saturday, April 15.
Kalkee Vs. Harrow-Balmoral
Kalkee have been the greatest scorers of the opening HDFNL round.
It was a siren to siren performance for the Kees, with the team scoring 62 goals to win by a margin on 44.
Kalkee started strong, with 17 goals in the first quarter, and they didn't relent until the game was done, adding 12 in the second, 15 in the third, and 12 in the fourth.
Kalkee's defence was also brutal throughout the match, the Southern Roos were kept to only three goals in the first and third quarters, and four in the fourth.
Their eight from the second gave them a total of 18 points.
Natimuk United Vs. Rupanyup
Rupanyup have started the 2023 HDFNL strong with its new-look line-up.
The Panthers were last in 2022, but it looks like the investment the club made to bring in Georgia Hiscock and several other recruits may already be paying off.
Rupanyup dispatched the Natimuk United Rams 50-25.
Noradjuha-Quantong Vs. Laharum
The Laharum Demons have come away with the win against the Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers.
The Demons took the lead in the first quarter, with the score at the break sitting at 10-5.
The Bombers did have a strong second quarter, closing the deficit to only 3 points.
But, as the game wore on, they couldn't keep up with Laharum's scoring, Caitlin Story, Maddison Iredell and Courtney Taylor were too good when they got around the Bomber's goal.
Laharum pulled the lead back out in the third quarter and held it steady in the fourth, to give the Demons a nine-point win (33-24).
Pimpinio Vs. Taylors Lake
The Pimpinio Tiger were too strong for Taylors Lake during the latter's return to the HDFNL.
The Tigers steadily outscored the Lakers from start to finish, growing the lead in every quarter.
Early in the game, the difference was small, the Tigers only took a one-point lead into the first break.
But, from the start of the second quarter, Pimpinio were able to keep build on what they had.
When the final siren rang, Pimpinio were up by 13 and winning 51-38.
Edenhope-Apsley Vs. Jeparit-Rainbow
Defending premiers, Edenhope-Apsley came out swinging in their 2023 HDFNL season opener.
The Saints had already built a 13 point lead at the first quarter break and they continued to add to their lead while Jeparit-Rainbow struggled to find points.
The final score was 59-24 to Edenhope-Apsley.
Swifts Vs. Kaniva-Leeor United
The Swifts were lead by both captain and coach in their match up against the Cougars, with Kristy Dodds and Erin Freeland both named best player for the winning Swifts.
They managed to steadily build their score, earning them a 22-point win, 57-35.
Swifts new recruit, Molly Orr, also had a strong game under the net, she scored 39 of her side's points.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.