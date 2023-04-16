The Horsham Demons prevailed in its round two WVFFL match against the Stawell Warriors at a windy Horsham City Oval.
Horsham controlled the match from the outset, running away with the 11.14.80 to 0.0.0 victory.
Mikaela Turvey kicked four goals for the Demons, Elle Treloar bagged a pair.
Hailey Puls, Holly Nuske, Taya Keyte, Elle Treloar, Ayla Huf and Jedah Huf featured in the best.
The Demons travel to Reid Park to take on the Warrnambool Blues in round three.
