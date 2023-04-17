A gap we don't want to recognise

Details of the poverty line for a couple with two children revealed this week that income inequality is the highest it has been in more than 60 years.
Singles on $489 a week or less are even worse off, paying a disproportionate percentage of their income on rent and utilities.
Governments, employers, supermarkets, and landlords are seemingly happy to let those at the bottom of the income pile suffer most.
The "egalitarian society" and the "land of the fair go" are behind us.
Two recent studies have highlighted just how great the gulf between the rich and the poor has become.
The first, by Anglicare, found essential workers including nurses, paramedics, and child and aged care staff are being priced out of the rental market.
Families on what would once have been considered decent incomes just can't afford to live in the communities where they work.
This is because up to 70 per cent of their household incomes are going on rent.
A second study was conducted by The Australia Institute's Matt Grudnoff.
He found income inequality is now on steroids with 93 per cent of the benefits of economic growth between 2009 and 2019 going to the top 10 per cent of income earners.
That leaves the other 90 per cent of income earners with a very measly seven per cent of the spoils.
Between 1982 and 1990, 48 per cent went to the 90 per cent and 52 per cent went to the 10 per cent.
That's a pretty dramatic shift.
The reasons are obvious. During a housing boom, the investor with 10 properties does much better than the battler either renting or who only has one.
We are living in a country where it is now taken for granted the rich will get richer while the poor get poorer.
While it could take decades to turn the ship around, obvious immediate measures include lifting welfare and pension payments and providing targeted relief to those on struggle street.
Neither of these measures would be inflationary; they would just keep roofs over heads and families out of the hands of the predatory pay day lenders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.