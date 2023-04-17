The Wimmera Mail-Times
Wimmera Hockey Association ready to hit off

By Simon King
Updated April 18 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 9:00am
After playing off in the 2022 grand final, Kaniva and the Horsham Jets will meet again on Saturday in the opening round of the 2023 season. Picture supplied
The Wimmera Hockey Association's 2023 winter season hits off this weekend with a full round of matches on the turf at Dimboola.

