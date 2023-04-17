The reigning premiers in the Open competition, the Yanac Tigers, will have to wait another week to begin their title defence as they have the bye on Saturday, but there will still be plenty of action in this division. The evening match-up between the Horsham Hurricanes and Kaniva Cobras will still provide plenty of action between two evenly matched teams capable of mounting a challenge to perennial competition leaders in the Yanac Tigers and Warrack Hoops.