Rupanyup Football Club's 1973 premiership team to celebrate with silverware for 50 year anniversary

April 17 2023 - 6:00pm
Rupanyup Football Club's 1973 Wimmera Football League premiership team. Picture supplied.
Players from Rupanyup Football Club's 1973 Wimmera Football League premiership team will have some special silverware when they celebrate their 50-year reunion next week.

