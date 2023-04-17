The Wimmera Mail-Times
Edenhope's Dackel Dash drew interstate visitors to the town

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
April 17 2023 - 7:00pm
Slinky was first over the finish line at the Edenhope Dackel Dash Micah is proudly holding the winning cup for the Edenhope Dackel Dash Picture by Sheryl Lowe
The Inaugural Edenhope Dackel Dash on Sunday, May 16, drew crowds and entrants from as far away as Tasmania, New South Wales, Serviceton, Adelaide, Bonnie Doon, Inverleigh and Melbourne with others crossing the border from Naracoorte and Mt Gambier in South Australia to compete for the glory of holding the trophy high.

