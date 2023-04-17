The Inaugural Edenhope Dackel Dash on Sunday, May 16, drew crowds and entrants from as far away as Tasmania, New South Wales, Serviceton, Adelaide, Bonnie Doon, Inverleigh and Melbourne with others crossing the border from Naracoorte and Mt Gambier in South Australia to compete for the glory of holding the trophy high.
Dackel racing has been the sport of kings and gentry in Europe for many generations and there are several similar events in Australia, but this was the first in Edenhope.
Organiser and Dackel Gallery owner Dianne Lee Saville has organised several events around the short legged members of her family, Le-Roy Brown and Neddy in recent years, but this was the first Dackel Dash and the distances people travelled to compete was an indication of the popularity of the little guys and their competitive owners.
The races were hotly contested but the overall winner, Slinky, was as quick off the mark with his attitude as he was with his tiny legs, letting any breed other than a Dachshund know they were treading on his turf and should move on, much to the amusement of the spectators.
The weekend event drew crowds to the caravan park, the hotel, coffee shops and gallery over the weekend with the Dackel Dash being the main draw-card on the Sunday afternoon.
Debbie and Darren travelled from NSW to enter River Phoenix in the race.
"He finished mid -field ," Debbie said as she displayed his 3rd place ribbon.
He'd already had a taste of success before he arrived. He'd featured in an article in their local newspaper in NSW about his training schedule in preparation for the Edenhope event, so he'll probably receive a winner's welcome on his return home.
Dackel fashions and novelties were available for purchase and craft and food was also on offer through-out the day.
" I am done-in," Ms Saville said, or words to that effect, at the end of the festivities, but said she is already looking ahead to next year.
In response to her question about how the crowd felt about a repeat, they indicated, they'll be back too.
