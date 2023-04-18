The annual Sheepvention Rural Expo is set to return for another year on Sunday August 6 and Monday August 7, 2023 at Hamilton Showground.
This year the event will return to two days, opening up to a wider range of exhibitors and competitors.
Newly appointed Sheepvention President, David Botterill said last year's event was a huge success considering the circumstances the committee faced.
"As a committee, we've had to make some changes this year, to ensure the event continuous to be successful," he said.
"After a lot of feedback we decided to return to two days, allowing families and school children to come through on Sunday and corporate organisations on Monday.
"We're also going with a slightly new look in terms of marquees, through combining pavilions."
The society is keen to continue welcoming children up to 18 years of age free of charge, thanks to support of the Victorian Governments' Children Entry COVID Recovery Grants Program.
Sarah-Jane McCormack, Agriculture Victoria Executive Director, Policy and Programs said for the past two years, most of the state's agricultural shows had been impacted by COVID-19;
"These grants help organisers return to pre-pandemic attendance and revenue," she said.
"Free entry for kids makes it easier for families to come along and see firsthand best on-farm practices and to immerse themselves in learning experiences to better understand agriculture."
Following the hesitancy of the pandemic in 2022, an increased number of exhibitor are expected to trade this year.
The event provides a platform for agribusiness, machinery, equipment, livestock and professional services to come together to showcase their products and services.
Trade exhibitors are now encouraged to apply online, with applications closing Friday June 2.
In addition, the renowned Inventions Competition will again highlight some of the most creative ideas from entrepreneurs and inventors.
Keen inventors are now encouraged to put their thinking caps on and start ticking away on the tools to make their great ideas come to life.
Applications for all competitions, including the Hamilton and Western District Sheep Show, Victorian Yard Dog Championships, Inventions Competition and Wool Handling competitions will be opening in May.
The societies dedicated volunteer network has declined over the years due to an ageing demographic and limited time availability, and like many other organisations, the committee has found that it has been difficult to engage new volunteers in recent years.
Volunteers played a vital role in the event's successful running each day, assisting in the management of pavilions, competitions and activities throughout.
Moving forward the committee hope to implement strategies to decrease volunteer hours to make volunteering more attractive for all.
Anyone who is interested in volunteering is encourage to contact the society.
More information about the event can be found at www.sheepvention.com
