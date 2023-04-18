The Wimmera Mail-Times
Annual Sheepvention set to return to Hamilton Showground in August

Updated April 18 2023 - 8:16pm, first published 12:00pm
Sheepvention is back for 2023. Picture Sheepvention Rural Expo Facebook page.
The annual Sheepvention Rural Expo is set to return for another year on Sunday August 6 and Monday August 7, 2023 at Hamilton Showground.

Local News

