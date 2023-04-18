Jeparit's last bank branch set to close

The Wimmera Mail-Times
Jeparit NAB branch set to close in July

Updated April 18 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 11:00am
NAB customers in Jeparit will have to travel to Warracknabeal, Rainbow and Nhill branches as the NAB agency is set to close on July 13.

