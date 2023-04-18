Jeparit's last bank branch set to close

NAB customers in Jeparit will have to travel to Warracknabeal, Rainbow and Nhill branches as the NAB agency is set to close on July 13.
NAB Retail Customer Executive, Regional Victoria, Larna Manson said fewer customers were visiting branches to do their banking.
"We've been monitoring a steep decline in customer usage at NAB Jeparit. We've made the difficult decision to close the Jeparit agency on Thursday July 13," she said.
"Recently, the Jeparit agency has seen an average of around 20 transaction per week, with all of these transactions also able to be completed at the local post office.
"The Jeparit team will now be helping customers who need additional support with digital banking and also introducing them to the Bank@Post service across the road on Roy Street.
"It's important to us that there will be no job losses as part of this change - our branch team will be provided new opportunities across NAB including additional support in our Warracknabeal, Rainbow and Nhill branches."
The closure of the Jeparit Agency will not result in a net loss of hours that NAB is open in the surrounding region.
The Rainbow Agency, will shortly increase to open two days per week, an increase from the current one day per week.
Read also: Familiar faces win Autumn Classic fours
For business, small business and agribusiness customers, there will be no change to the relationship that they have with their existing bankers.
Customers in Jeparit and surrounds will continue to be serviced by their agribusiness, business or small business banker, as they are today.
The renewed Bank@Post partnership with Australia Post will provide the community with a face-to-face alternative at 3500 Australia Post outlets across the country.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.