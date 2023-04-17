Yoorrook truth receiver comes to Horsham

Wotjobaluk man Shayne Morall will be in Horsham speaking to First Peoples about making submissions to the Yoorrook Justice Commission.
Shayne is one of Yoorrook's team of Truth Receivers, who support and assist First Peoples to make submissions to Yoorrook - Victoria's formal truth telling inquiry and the first of its kind in Australia.
All First Peoples who have experienced injustice in Victoria are able to make a submission to the commission.
Shayne is in Horsham on Tuesday April 18, Wednesday April 19 and Thursday April 20.
Shayne can be contacted via Shayne.morall@yoorrook.org.au or 0459 868 303.
First Peoples considering making a submission are also able to access free, independent legal advice from a First Peoples lawyer, as well as social and emotional wellbeing support.
