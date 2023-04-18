Talented Wimmera jockey Dean Yendall put on a riding clinic on Sunday in a rain-soaked meeting in Terang.
Yendall rode three winners on the day from five rides on the nine-race program.
On a track rated Heavy 10, he was successful on Iffycould, Whispering Lady and Bold Bourbon.
The victories pushed his seasonal tally to 62 Victoria country wins and 108 placings from 329 starts, giving him an 18 per cent win percentage and 50 per cent for placings.
Earlier in the month, Yendall walked away with his sixth Stuart McGregor Stawell Gold Cup on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, after a vintage ride aboard New Zealand five-year-old Deepstrike.
Yendall produced a masterclass from the middle of the pack to claim victory over Paul Preusker-trained Brawl by half a length.
Any win's a good win, but obviously winning these country cups it makes things a bit sweeter.- Dean Yendall
It was Deepstrike's first win of the season from just six starts, and the five-year-old gelding's sixth win of its career.
"Not a bad feat," Yendall said to racing.com following his victory.
"Any win's a good win, but obviously winning these country cups it makes things a bit sweeter."
Yendall previously won the Stawell Gold Cup in 2021 on Symon Wilde-trained Hard 'N' Tough; he also won the iconic Easter Sunday race in 2015 and 2016.
The Wimmera jockey next races in Sandown on Wednesday, April 19, with Queen Maeve in race five and New Zealand three-year-old Unseen Ruler in race six.
