WHCG Foundation donates new birthing beds to Grampians Health Horsham

April 18 2023 - 7:00pm
Yandilla nurse unit manager Michelle Coutts and WHCG Foundation director David Johns with one of the new birthing beds. Picture supplied.
A very generous donation from Wimmera Heath Care Group Foundation has supported Grampians Health Horsham to upgrade the birthing beds in Yandilla maternity unit.

