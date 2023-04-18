Wimmera sporting clubs and community organisations have a financial incentive to reduce pollution from disposable drink bottles and cans by introducing a new recycling initiative later this year.
The Victorian government on Friday announced Wednesday, November 1, 2023, as the start date for the state's first container deposit scheme, under which a 10-cent refund is given for every eligible drink container returned to a refund collection point.
Returned cans, cartons, and bottles will be recycled into new products.
Horsham Golf Club president Gerard Bardell said while his organisation has yet to formalise a plan, it is excited about the possibilities in the future.
"We haven't spoken about it formally yet - it's on the agenda for our new committee meeting this month - but I imagine it will be a very popular program for all sporting organisations across the state," he said.
"We haven't crunched the numbers, but we'll look at bar sales and orders to see how lucrative this would be for the Golf Club."
Mr Bardell stressed that there was no need to reinvent the wheel when it came to implementing a collection program with other xxx
"It's important to have something efficient and attractive to ensure club members buy-in," he said.
"We'll look to advice from Golf Australia; clearly this scheme works in South Australia and New South Wales."
Justin Ward, the president of the Dimboola Football Netball Club, said he could envisage some positive outcomes from the container deposit scheme.
"Judging by the amount of cans and empty bottles from the weekend's game, we could certainly fund a junior trip to the MCG," he said.
"We just need to work out how to set up and store the bottles and cans securely to ensure we can cash it all in weekly."
Pimpinio Tigers president Jock Baker said the club would be collecting cans and bottles.
"My wife has been in touch with Horsham Rural City Council about getting glass bins ready for our next home game," he said.
"A general home game can have up to 1000 litres shuttle full of cans. From what we've cashed in before, it can be up to $300 to $400 dollars a week.
"We're a bit excited about it."
Baker said the money would be put towards the upkeep and upgrade of the facility.
"That's something we're working on," he said.
"We're trying to build new netball courts, put some better fencing up, and upgrade our building. We're in the process of upgrading our barbecue area to make sure they're clean and tidy."
Community groups and charities will be encouraged to set up donation points, refund collection points, or host collection drives as an easy way to fundraise.
Glass bottles, such as beer bottles and old-style Coca-Cola bottles, are included in the scheme.
