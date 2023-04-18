The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Horsham Golf Club, football clubs ready to cash in on container deposit scheme

Ben Fraser
Vera Demertzis
By Ben Fraser, and Vera Demertzis
Updated April 18 2023 - 8:14pm, first published 8:00pm
Victorians will receive 10 cents for every empty can, small bottle and carton they drop off. File picture
Wimmera sporting clubs and community organisations have a financial incentive to reduce pollution from disposable drink bottles and cans by introducing a new recycling initiative later this year.

Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Local News

