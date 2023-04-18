Tender opens for Grampians Health Edenhope Urgent Care redevelopment project

Grampians Health's plans to redevelop the urgent care in its Edenhope campus has gained pace with the opening of the tender process for the project.
Work to redevelop the Bade Wing (formally also known as the Kowree Nursing Home) into a new Urgent Care and administration area is expected to commence soon once the contractor has been appointed following the tender.
This project has been made possible through a grant from the Victorian Health Building Authorities' Regional Health Infrastructure Fund (RHIF).
The RHIF provides vital government funding to rural and regional health services and agencies across Victoria so these services can continue to provide safe and efficient care to local communities.
The Edenhope Urgent Care redevelopment project will result in the relocation of the current Urgent Care, which is presently accessed from Elizabeth Street, to a new entry from Mollison Street.
Director of Nursing at Grampians Health Edenhope Joseph Bermudo said urgent care was an essential service for the community, and provided vital medical care to those who need it most.
"Expanding the urgent care in Edenhope is a step forward in achieving our goals outlined in our strategic services plan as well as the clinical services plan and will enable us to continue providing timely care to all our patients in the region," he said.
Redevelopment of Edenhope's Urgent Care is one of the key projects that were taken up following the formation of Grampians Health on November 1, 2021.
Grampians Health was formed by the merger of Edenhope and District Memorial Hospital, Stawell Regional Health, Ballarat Health Services, and Wimmera Health Care Group to provide more accessible, safe and timely care for patients across the region.
Project manager Tony Van Eekelen said he was looking forward to proceeding with the project.
"There has been a lot of work behind the scenes engaging with staff and consumers for feedback and preparing the plans" he said.
"This project represents a significant investment in our community's healthcare infrastructure, and we are committed to ensuring that the upgraded facilities meet the needs of our patients and staff.
"The tender process is now open, and we encourage all interested and qualified contractors to submit their proposals.
"We look forward to working with the successful contractor to bring the redevelopment plans to life and provide the community with a more modern and efficient urgent care facility."
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
