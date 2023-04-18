The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Tender opens for Grampians Health Edenhope Urgent Care redevelopment project

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated April 19 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Edenhope Urgent Care redevelopment project will result in the relocation of the current Urgent Care. Picture supplied.
The Edenhope Urgent Care redevelopment project will result in the relocation of the current Urgent Care. Picture supplied.

Grampians Health's plans to redevelop the urgent care in its Edenhope campus has gained pace with the opening of the tender process for the project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.