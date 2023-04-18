The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

50th anniversary of Wheatlands Warracknabeal Agricultural Museum

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated April 19 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wheatlands Warracknabeal Agricultural Machinery Museum is celebrating five decades of collecting agricultural history on Sunday, April 23. Pictured is the original entrance of the museum in 1973. Picture supplied
The Wheatlands Warracknabeal Agricultural Machinery Museum is celebrating five decades of collecting agricultural history on Sunday, April 23. Pictured is the original entrance of the museum in 1973. Picture supplied

Fifty years of collecting agricultural history will be celebrated on Sunday, April 23, at the Wheatlands Warracknabeal Agricultural Machinery Museum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.