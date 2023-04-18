Fifty years of collecting agricultural history will be celebrated on Sunday, April 23, at the Wheatlands Warracknabeal Agricultural Machinery Museum.
Afternoon tea will be served and a cake to celebrate the milestone.
"Representatives of the Yarriambiack Shire Council have been invited and we are also contacting original members of the museum to join the festivities," Historical Society secretary Lesley Stephan said.
Former chair of the Sunshine Wheat Board and farming enthusiast, the late Mr Cliff Everett planted the idea to begin a collection of agricultural machinery in 1963.
He first suggested it be a Wimmera-wide museum but as Warracknabeal was central to the region it would represent.
It has been largely managed by a team of local volunteers with a committee overseeing its function and progress.
Towns and communities around the Wimmera and further afield have supported the venture and added to the collection over the years.
The museum is a unique perspective on the agricultural industry incorporating one of the largest collections of vintage machinery in Australia.
The collection of tractors, hay balers, engines and windmills continues to grow with a focus on the invention and modification of machinery designed from necessity to suit farming conditions in the Wimmera and Australia wide.
A replica of the world's first Sunshine Harvester is on display in grounds adjacent to the museum.
The original was produced in 1884 and is in the archives of the Science works Museum in Melbourne.
The museum also has a permanent display of over 1000 samples of grain from 40 countries.
The museum is open from 10am-12pm and 1-5pm, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday it is open by appointment only by calling 0437 393 876.
