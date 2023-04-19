Edenhope will pink-up for the Mother's Day Classic on Sunday, May 14, to remember those lost to breast cancer and to support those affected by breast cancer.
Participants are asked to arrive at 9 am for a warm up and a minute's silence and to be ready for the starting gun at 9.30 am. Participants can walk, run or ride.
"The Classic will be held at Henley Park by Lake Wallace with a coffee van, face painting, a jumping castle and fresh fruit available.
We'll hold a raffle to fundraise and with coffee available, we hope people will stay around and enjoy new and existing friendships," Organiser and Community Health Nurse Cath McDonald.
"The first Edenhope Mother's Day Classic was held in 2019 but the pandemic interfered with recent years so this one is the second one we have held," she said.
"Everyone knows someone who has been affected by breast cancer and this is an opportunity to meet and support each other plus remember those we have lost."
Participants are asked to register on-line before the day but if that is not possible, you can phone the number below to register and pay the entrant fee on the day.
Everyone who registers will receive a commemorative medal and there will be prizes for the Best dressed Individual and Family/Team.
A Tribute Wall will be available for participants to leave photos and messages of loved ones, family and friends who have been affected by breast cancer.
If you need help registering to enter call Ms McDonald on (03) 55859845.
Photos from 2019 and the lead up to 2023 event are by Chris Bull (Bull's Rustic Wood'n'Frames incl Photos & Design) and published with permission.
