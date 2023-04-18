Grampians Health opens haematology clinic in Horsham

Grampians Health has opened a haematology clinic in Horsham as part of efforts to deliver more accessible care to regional communities.
The clinic will help patients in and around Horsham to consult a specialist locally and receive treatment if they are diagnosed with a blood disorder.
A haematology clinic is instrumental in diagnosing and treating those with blood disorders and cancers such as leukaemia, myeloma and lymphoma.
Prior to the opening this clinic, access to haematology services in the public system was in Ballarat or Melbourne. But the newly opened haematology clinic reduces the need for patients in Horsham and the surrounding areas to travel further to receive most treatment.
Dr Adam Facey, a haematologist, will visit the clinic once a fortnight to consult with patients in Horsham.
"Clotting and bleeding disorders are common in the community, and having a haematology service locally will mean faster, more convenient care. If some patients need more intensive treatment for their illness, they might still need this to be delivered in Ballarat or Melbourne, but it will save many patients unnecessary travel," he said.
Based in the Wimmera Cancer Centre, the clinic is also staffed by clinical support nurses, oncologists, allied health staff and has a palliative care service.
Improving access to care and increasing the clinical capabilities are among the major goals laid out for Grampians Health Horsham in the organisation's clinical services plan.
Carolyn Robertson, Deputy Chief Operating Officer Hospitals - West, Grampians Health said the new haematology clinic represented a significant step forward in providing high-quality healthcare services to the local community around Horsham and the district.
"Patients will be able to receive the care they need closer to home, which will help to reduce the burden of travel and make it easier for them to manage their haematology -related conditions," she said.
"We look forward to welcoming patients to the clinic and providing them with the specialist care they deserve."
Appointments at the clinic will be provided via GP referrals presently. For more information about the service, please call (03) 538 19169 by phone, or fax referrals to (03) 5320 3080.
