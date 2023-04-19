SES call-outs are varied because the work includes road crashes, flood, storm damage, earthquakes, landslides and building damage, but when the phone rings members just go - prepared for what is ahead.
Will Taylor joined the Horsham SES about nine months ago after moving to the Wimmera from Melbourne.
"I wanted to do something useful with my spare time and I thought volunteering with the Horsham SES was a good use of my skills and abilities."
Mr Taylor is in his mid twenties and said he would encourage anyone keen to help their community, to consider the SES or the CFA, which he also volunteers with.
"There seems to be a gap in the mid-twenty to mid-thirty aged group in volunteer based organizations and that makes it hard for sustainability," he said.
The Horsham SES team members include, bank managers, engineers and a people from a variety of professions but their combined skills make a good team, he said.
"We work as a team and get the job done."
Mr Taylor said he couldn't do the job with the SES and CFA without the support of his employer GWM Water, who allow him to leave the job when he is needed to go on an SES call-out.
"This is something a smaller business may struggle with due to their staffing levels but they still do it, so I believe this is also a service to the community.
We never know what the incident may be when we get the call, so being ready is very important."
"We are provided with the training we need to handle each incident. Some of the scenes we deal with are challenging but the SES provides support and members can choose which type of call-out they are available for."
Mr Taylor said he grew up in Stawell; his mother worked with the Stawell Brigade for many years and then became an Integrated Planner with the CFA. While his mother's involvement in emergency service may have influenced him, he had always wanted to help in the community.
"Being a member of the SES and CFA in a rural town is better than being in the city where it is harder to have ownership of a role like this," he said.
"This is one of the benefits of living in a regional town."
