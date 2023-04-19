The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

SES is the control agency for emergencies throughout Victoria

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
April 19 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SES call-outs are varied because the work includes road crashes, flood, storm damage, earthquakes, landslides and building damage, but when the phone rings members just go - prepared for what is ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.