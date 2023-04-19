The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham teams face off in in annual ANZAC day clash as part of WFNL round two

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated April 19 2023 - 6:45pm, first published 6:00pm
The Demons defeated the Saints by 62 points in its last meeting in round 11 of 2022. File picture.
The Horsham Demons will host the Saints in its annual ANZAC match, whilst Stawell will look to bounce back from a heavy round one defeat.

Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

