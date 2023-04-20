The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Horsham Hornets competed junior country championships from April 15-17

Updated April 20 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 3:00pm
L-R: Kody Benbow (assistant coach), Lani King, Ruby Bethune, Ruby Janetzki, Hailey Tippet, Ruby Williams, Scott Benbow (coach), Mahlie Tepper, Keeley Schultz, Rani Potter, Phoebe Downer. Picture by Clint King.
The Horsham Hornets were well-represented at the Junior Country Championships basketball in Ballarat from April 15-17.

