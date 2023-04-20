The Horsham Hornets were well-represented at the Junior Country Championships basketball in Ballarat from April 15-17.
The under-14 girls qualified for division one and finished fifth in the state, whilst the boys qualified in division two and finished fifteenth.
"To make division one is an achievement in itself. But to finish fifth and the four sides that finish above you are bigger cities and populations, it's a real credit to the girls," said under-14 girls coach Scott Benbow.
On day one, the Hornets had wins over Korumburra and Swan Hill and a 37-29 loss to Wodonga.
Day two saw Horsham claim three wins over Pakenham, Ballarat and Geelong United.
Wodonga awaited the Hornets in the second quarter-final, and Horsham was defeated 30-38.
"To finish second in division one and go to the semi-finals was a massive accomplishment; I'm proud of them," Benbow said.
"All nine girls played their role and played their part."
Read more: Demons dominate Warriors | WVFFL round two
Benbow highlighted some key individual performances throughout the tournament.
"Lani King was great," Benbow said. King scored 20 points in the quarter-final against Wodonga.
Hailey Tippet was consistent throughout the weekend, and Ruby Janetzki impressed on the defensive end.
In the lead-up to the country championships, the Hornets were victorious in Horsham, Shepparton and Bendigo tournaments.
"The expectation after the first two was to try and make division one at the championships," Benbow said.
"(they were) A great group to coach this year."
Read more: Wimmera hockey hits off
The under-14 boys finished day one without a win, falling to Bendigo, Traralgon and a tight 41-39 loss to Wodonga.
The Hornets fought back on day two with a big 50-29 win over Western Port.
In its final pool game, the Hornets lost a one-point thriller to Southern Penninsula 41-42.
Horsham defeated Morwell in the fourth quarter-final 63-38 on the back of 17 points from Tyler Roach; Chaz Smith also added 11.
Echuca was the Hornets' opponent in the second semi-final.
The Pirates defeated the Horsham 35-25, and Chaz Smith stood out once more with a 13-point performance.
On April 3, Basketball Victoria announced its Future Development Program Country Academy for 2023.
Read more: Yendall puts on a clinic in the wet
The Horsham Hornets had 12 players selected:
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.