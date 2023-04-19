Horsham Combined Probus Club to host twilight year seminar

A seminar on entering the twilight years will held in Horsham.
Managing the Twilight Years is the initiative of Horsham Combined Probus Club.
The seminar will be led by Faye Smith and will be held through the course of the day for over 55s on Wednesday, May 10, at the Horsham Church of Christ from 9:30am to 3pm.
Mrs Smith said older people faced many issues as the years passed and their circumstances altered.
"Often these happen suddenly, unexpectedly and can often be overwhelming," she said.
"We feel this day will have inestimable value for those who attend."
Mrs Smith said there were too many stories from people about serious issues they've faced and the trauma they had suffered after a death, serious illness or because of lack of financial guidance.
"We're trying to make life easier for them - and their family," she said.
"We've been fortunate to attract a Horsham Rural City Council community grant of $500 and the Probus club is also putting in money for the event, so we're keeping the cost to just $5 for morning tea and lunch because we want people to register to attend."
Speakers will have 30-minute segments and include a former lawyer, an accountant, Centrelink's regional community engagement officer, Grampians Health staff, Grampians Community Health staff, an undertaker and a minister.
Subjects to be covered include financing the next stage of life, moving dwellings, legal issues, Centrelink's many programs, information needed after a death, manoeuvring financial arrangements, planning a funeral, setting up Powers of Attorney, legal requirements and many other topics.
Mrs Smith said each segment would include a question time. It would also be a social occasion with people from across a wide area attending.
Leigh Hinch from the Network Mobility in Horsham will have a display in the large foyer - chairs, mobility scooters, walkers, utensils and other equipment and items.
People wanting to attend are asked to register as soon as possible and before May 3, by phoning or texting Mrs Smith on 0427 821 510, emailing: fayealisonsmith@gmail.com or Catherine Sellers, persoo@gmail.com or phoning 0417 339 219.
