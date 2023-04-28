How to buy a small business: A young entrepreneur's guide

Buying a business can be a very exciting process but there's also a lot of factors to take into consideration from selection to the offer to loans and other paperwork. Picture Shutterstock

For those with adequate capital, buying an existing business can be a more efficient path to entrepreneurship than launching your own enterprise.



The ability to simply put your key in the door and start trading from the get-go is naturally appealing for many goal-oriented young entrepreneurs.



And there are far greater opportunities for expansion when purchasing an existing small business rather than buying a franchise.



That being said, buying any business also comes with its fair share of risks, especially for inexperienced entrepreneurs.



So what do you need to keep in mind when embarking on this enterprising adventure?



We'll be outlining all the steps you'll need to take when looking to buy a small business today. Read on to help map out your first small business acquisition.



Step one: Understand the risks involved

The first thing you should do is thoroughly acquaint yourself with not only the buying process, but also the responsibilities that accompany owning your own small business.



From making superannuation payments for staff to securing insurance for your small business, there are a myriad of things that entrepreneurs must keep in mind in order to maintain sustainable business practices.



Young entrepreneurs can also expect to work well outside of business hours when it comes to mapping out their business development strategies.



And on top of managing staff, maintaining supplier relationships, and overseeing all the complicated financial aspects of managing your own business, you will still need to worry about paying off your business loan.



Simply put, if you aren't able to commit the time and energy to this entrepreneurial pursuit, it may not be the right time for you to buy a business.



Keep in mind too that profits are also never guaranteed, so the acquisition of any business comes with great financial risk.



Yes, this can be mitigated by doing your due diligence when assessing any enterprise and its existing business model.



But things can still go awry, even with impeccable planning.



Step two: Identify the markets you're looking to buy into

Of course, it helps to know a little about the markets that you're looking to invest in, which is why market research should be the next step in your business acquisition planning.



Market research can also help you accurately pinpoint any potential opportunities that you could take advantage of with your new business.

For example, if you look into consumer trends in overseas markets and identify a growing demand for a particular product, buying a business that stocks these products through a reliable supplier could provide you with a lucrative opportunity.



Remember that industry landscapes are becoming more competitive now, thanks in part due to globalisation and the fact that your competitors are no longer just local anymore.



With the internet, your prospective customers can choose to do business with virtually tens of thousands of alternatives to your business.



Because of this, younger generations of entrepreneurs are effectively expected to kickstart their careers with an expert grasp of the markets they're looking to enter.

If you don't have enough professional experience to warrant calling yourself an industry expert - or better still, an authority - then consider seeking out interning, work experience, or other opportunities to gain a deeper understanding of the markets you'd like to operate within in the future.

Step three: Conduct detailed due diligence

We briefly mentioned due diligence above because, truth be told, this unique process does cover many of the preliminary steps you'll take on this entrepreneurial journey.



'Due diligence' basically refers to the process of appraising a business prior to making an offer, just to determine whether or not the investment is suitable for you.



When conducting due diligence, it's reasonable to request the following documents from the seller:



Legal documents (pertaining to licensing, business registration, and other elements of business operations)

Employee records

Company financial records

Overview of business assets and liabilities

Overview of existing stock/inventory

Maintenance reports for property, plant, and equipment

Assessing records like cash flow statements and accounts receivable/accounts payable overviews can help you get a good gauge of the business' profitability as it currently stands.



These documents may also help identify any easy growth opportunities.



Be sure to have trusted accounting and legal professionals look over these documents as well, just to ensure that any potential red flags or concerns are caught nice and early.



You should also feel free to conduct a basic employee audit during this phase, just to identify any opportunities for amending the organisational structure of the business you're looking to acquire.



Step four: Make a reasonable offer

If you've been able to find a business that you'd potentially like to acquire, then the next step is to meet with the seller's legal representative and proceed to make a formal offer.



You want to ensure that your offer takes into account current sales and profit projections that have been calculated through market analysis.



It's common for sellers to provide their own figures when it comes to profit projections, but it's still well worth doing a little independent research and arriving at an offer amount that's aligned with your own derived figures.



That being said, you still want to make sure that your offer is reasonable and respectful to the sellers.



Approaching the seller with an unreasonably low offer could create a negative first impression and may take you out of the running, especially if the business has attracted multiple prospective buyers.



If you need to take out a loan, then this is also the perfect time to finalise the application process with your lender.



Be sure to provide your lender with a copy of your business plan to provide evidence that due diligence has been completed prior to an offer being made on the enterprise.



That way, you can make sure you receive loan approval as the seller is weighing up whether or not they're happy to accept your offer.



Step five: Finalise sale contracts and business registration

Once negotiations have drawn to a close and your offer has been formally accepted, it's finally time to move onto organising the sale contracts and laying the groundwork for registering your business under your information.



Remember that registering your business and applying for an ABN (or 'Australian Business Number') are both legal requirements for all business owners in Australia.



You'll want to make sure that these documents are finalised and you receive all necessary business licensing prior to trading.



Failure to comply with these requirements could result in litigation and penalties from ASIC and the ATO.



These final stages of the acquisition process are also the perfect time to start introducing yourself to your business' existing suppliers.



Cultivating strong relationships with your suppliers is the key to ensuring that you maintain access to your stock, and hopefully also lock in some competitive wholesale pricing.



There's no denying that business acquisition is a lengthy process.



In fact, those who say that 'acquisition entrepreneurship' is a 'shortcut' to success have clearly never partaken in this process itself.



The sheer amount of concise preparation required in order to make any step down this road is testament in itself to just how complicated this process is.

