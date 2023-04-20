Australia is experiencing an especially severe shortage of vets according to the Australian Veterinary Association and the effects of that shortage is being felt by clinics in the Horsham district.
Recent studies showed there were only enough veterinarians to meet 60% of the current demand.
Dr Debbie Delahunty Principle Owner of the Horsham Veterinary Hospital agrees.
"It has always been a challenge for us in Horsham to attract enough vet but it has certainly been harder in the past four to five years.
The pandemic didn't help, but the problems had been building before that."
A typical day for Dr Delahunty begins at 8.15 am and she works through to 8.30 pm with no break.
"The clinic operates on the basis that we provide the most compassionate, professional care to our patients and owners we can," she said.
"We hate turning people away, in fact we don't if we can possibly help it."
"The job is demanding, but it is also a very satisfying and rewarding career and while vets have historically been poorly paid, that is improving and salaries are now more reflective of the five to seven year university course and the demands of day to day events.
"Vets investigate and diagnose, we do surgery, dentistry, radiology and pathology and some times sadly, we are councillors, " she said.
"I work the long hours firstly because of the shortage of vets and also because I don't want to turn people away."
During lock-downs people were very patient and kind and appreciated we were still open to attend to their pets, but that has changed. People are less tolerant now.
The majority of our clients are wonderful, but one abusive client affects us all and I feel for our front desk staff who must deal with that."
The AVA report claims one of the most significant contributing factors to the vet shortage is the low number of university entrants into vet science programs.
In 2021, only 1890 students enrolled in a vet science program, significantly decreasing from the 2440 students enrolled in 2010.
"This decline can be blamed on several factors including the cost of university education due to the deregulation of university fees and the dedication and commitment required in order to obtain a degree in veterinary science," the report said.
Dr Delahunty said students studying in Universities around Australia sometimes find the city life appeals to them and they don't return to the regions.
While not blaming them for their decisions, she said this can have a long term effect on the availability of vets for rural practice.
Many of the vets don't want to do the afterhours work that we and many rural clinics offer too.
We don't have an after hours staff, it is the same staff that works during the day "
The AVA said in February this year they welcomed the Federal Government's decision to extend the post-study work rights for International students that have graduated from an Australian university with eligible qualifications.
AVA President Dr Bronwyn Orr said the initiative would help ease some pressures but there must be a broader reform for a sustainable veterinary workforce.
Recruiting is on-going and is a large part of the Clinic Manager's work day at the Horsham
"We have two new vets but that is more due to serendipity rather than recruitment. They have brought our number up to four fulltime and one part time vet but we need more to meet the demand and we need a bigger facility too. The last time we were fully staffed was in January 2022," she said.
"Fortunately we began upskilling our veterinary nurses before the shortage of vets really impacted us and that has helped us cope."
"Retaining vets in the Horsham area is a challenge sometimes too. There are more opportunities for wives, husband and partners to gain employment in the city."
The clinic has no dental appointments available until July and the general consultation appointment are fully booked.
Emergencies are fitted in and sometimes the staff must triage and give urgent cases priority.
"We love our patients and do the best we can for them all."
"The cost of veterinary services have increased in recent years but our clients expect the best care and the best machinery and equipment so we can do the best for our patients and their owners.
"Pet insurance has become more popular lately but you know some of our patients have their own bank accounts because owners plan for their care."
A recent survey of Australia's veterinary students showed that 100 percent of new graduates would work in a regional or rural practice if their HECS debts were wiped. The AVA has appealed to the Federal Government to do this to ease the pressure on regional vets.
Dr Delahunty moved to Horsham in 1988 when she graduated and said since that time she has seen and welcomes a greater gender balance in the veterinary sector.
There has been a lot of talk about the mental health and growing suicides in the industry but it is still a wonderful industry - it is under pressure because the number of vets is outweighed by the demand.
She has owned the clinic for over 30 years but sold it to APM Animal Health 12 months ago, while still remaining the manager.
"I will say I have suffered some of the stresses of the job occasionally but overall it is a wonderful profession and we have a great team and work environment at our clinic."
Dr Orr said, "Our veterinarians are under intense pressure and if we don't receive immediate support to increase the size and sustainability of the workforce our profession is at risk of collapse."
In addition to their vital services to companion animals, "Vets are vital to the success of the agricultural sector, which contributed $71billion to the Australian economy in 2020-21," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.