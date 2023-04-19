The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Horsham District League
Football Netball Preview

Kalkee and Rupanyup are still looking for first wins of the 2023 HDFNL

John Hall
By John Hall
April 19 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kalkee's Jayden Kuhne launches a drop punt up field from the team's left wing in the Kees opening round match up against Harrow-Balmoral at the Kalkee Recreation Reserve on Saturday, April 15. Picture by John Hall
Kalkee's Jayden Kuhne launches a drop punt up field from the team's left wing in the Kees opening round match up against Harrow-Balmoral at the Kalkee Recreation Reserve on Saturday, April 15. Picture by John Hall

Kalkee will be hoping to bounce back after a difficult defeat, but are faced with another tough opponent and the Panthers are still on the prowl for its first win after having to settle for a round one draw.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.