Kalkee will be hoping to bounce back after a difficult defeat, but are faced with another tough opponent and the Panthers are still on the prowl for its first win after having to settle for a round one draw.
Teams will take the field for round two of the Horsham District Football Netball League seniors competition on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Jeparit-Rainbow vs. Kalkee
2022's HDFNL runners-up, Kalkee, will be looking to kick their season into gear after suffering an 87-point loss to Harrow-Balmoral in round one.
The Kee's will travel to Sir Robert Menzies Park in Jeparit for round two where it will meet the Storm.
In round one, Jeparit-Rainbow picked up a 105-73 win against the Edenhope-Apsley Saints and will look to carry that momentum into round two.
When the teams last met, during the fifth round of the 2022 season, it was a close contest that Kalkee claimed by six points.
Harrow-Balmoral vs. Natimuk United
Both teams taking to Balmoral Reserve for the HDFNL's round two will carry with them the confidence of strong season openers.
The Harrow-Balmoral played out a strong win against Kalkee while Natimuk United held the defending premiers, Rupanyup, to a draw.
If the Rams show the same strength against another of last year's top performing teams, they could announce themselves as strong contenders to grab a finals berth.
It was a high-scoring game when these two sides met in the sixth round of 2022, Natimuk United scored 97 points, a total big enough to win most games in the HDFNL, but the Southern Roos 128 took the win.
Rupanyup vs. Noradjuha-Quantong
After a 113-pont win over Laharum in round one, Noradjuha-Quantong are currently sitting the the top of the HDFNL ladder.
In round two, the Bombers will travel to Rupanyup Recreation Reserve to take on the defending premiers, the Rupanyup Panthers.
And, after a round one draw against Natimuk United, the Panther's players will be hungry to snatch their first win of the season.
The last time these two clubs met, Rupanyup came away with a 71-30 win.
Kaniva-Leeor United vs. Pimpinio
Kaniva-Leeor United came out of round one with a surprise win against the Swift and on paper, Pimpinio should be an easier match-up for the Cougars who will host the Tigers at Kaniva Recreation Reserve.
While the Swifts were making the finals last year, the Cougars and Tigers were both in a battle pack of lower-ladder teams that all finished with only three wins.
However, The Pimpinio Tigers recruited over the off season and the club's new faces shone in its round one match up against Taylors Lake.
Tall Ruckman Reece McNally was named as a best player alongside fellow recruits, Jason Westley and Dylan Bates, the latter of which came out of the first round as the league's joint highest goal scorer with six six-pointers.
The last time these sides met was in the eighth round last season, there it was KLU who claimed a 15-point win.
Laharum vs. Swifts
The Swifts will travel to Laharum's Cameron Oval for a round two contest against the Laharum Demons.
Both teams are coming off first round losses and will be hoping to get their wind back before they find themselves at the rear of the pack.
The Swifts lost a close battle against KLU by only three points, while the Demons were on the wrong side of a 113-point margin when the final siren rang in its match against Noradjuha-Quantong.
Stawell's Swifts were looking to make 2023 a step forward for the club that played finals football in 2022, but another loss to a team from last year's lower rungs could spell disaster.
The Demons played the Swifts twice last season, and on both occasions, the Baggies picked up emphatic wins.
Taylors Lake Vs. Edenhope-Apsley
Taylors Lake will host Edenhope-Apsley at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve as both teams search for its first win of the season.
Despite starting the season with a loss, the strength of the Lakers is still masked as the team they played in round one, Pimpinio, also has the unknown factor of several big name recruits.
The Saints also lost there first round game, against Jeparit-Rainbow, and will be hungry to turn this game into four points on the HDFNL ladder.
The Lakers will be boosted by the inclusion of former AFL-player, James Magner this weekend, who played 19 games for the Melbourne Demons between 2012 and 13.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
