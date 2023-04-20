Kalkee will look to back up the round one drubbing of Harrow-Balmoral while Rupanyup look to keep the wins rolling as they face a stronger test in Noradjuha-Quantong.
Round two of the Horsham District Football Netball League A grade netball competition will het the courts on Saturday, April 22.
Jeparit-Rainbow vs. Kalkee
Kalkee will look to keep the momentum rolling when they travel to Jeparit Recreation Reserve to take on the Jeparit-Rainbow Storm in their HDFNL round two clash.
The Kees hit the road off the back of a strong season opener at home where they beat the Harrow-Balmoral Southern Roos 62-18.
Jeparit-Rainbow's season opener wasn't as cheerful, as the Storm left Edenhope winless, after the Saints beat them, 59-24.
The Storm's coach, Penny Fisher, admitted ahead of the season's start that her team faced a difficult open to the competition but says hopes they can stay competitive a set the team up for later in the year.
Laharum vs. Swifts
The Laharum Demons are set to host the Swifts at Cameron Oval in the HDFNL's round two.
Both come into the contest riding the wave of momentum from round one wins.
The Swifts beat the Cougars, 57-35, while the Demons beat Noradjuha-Quantong 33-24.
The Swifts will want to stay competitive as they strive to return to the finals this season but Laharum have eyes for going all the way and could prove a difficult opponent.
The sides met twice last year with Laharum emerging as clear winner on both occasions.
Rupanyup vs. Noradjuha-Quantong
The Rupanyup Panthers will host the Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers at the Rupanyup Recreation Reserve for their round two contest.
Rupanyup could be the big movers of the HDFNL's A grade netball ranks in 2023, with the team showing there strength with a 25-point first round win.
Although, having played finals in 2022, Noradjuha-Quantong will likely be a bigger challenge for the new-look panthers despite losing to Laharum in their season opener.
Taylors Lake vs. Edenhope-Apsley
The Edenhope-Apsley Saints will travel to Dock Lake Reserve for round two, where they will meet Taylors Lake.
The Saints will run onto court on Saturday as the heavy favourites, having won last season's premiership and beaten Jeparit-Rainbow 59-24 in the first round.
The Lakers are still rebuilding there team after it was absent from last year's courts and their round one loss to the Pimpinio Tigers suggests they may not be ready for the challenge Edenhope-Apsley may present.
Harrow-Balmoral vs. Natimuk United
Both the Natimuk United Rams and the Harrow-Balmoral Southern Roos will hope to right their seasons after first round losses when they meet at the Balmoral Recreation Reserve.
Round one was not kind to either team, Rupanyup out-scored the Rams two-to-one, while the Southern Roos were dealt the biggest loss of the round, going down 62-18 against Kalkee.
Both teams admitted the season would be about development as Harrow-Balmoral come into the year with a whole new team, and Natimuk United focus on developing their young players.
Last time these clubs met was in last year's sixth round, there, Harrow-Balmoral beat Natimuk United, 66-32.
Kaniva-Leeor United vs. Pimpinio
Pimpinio hit the road for round two of the HDFNL as they head to the Kaniva Recreation Reserve to take on the Kaniva-Leeor United Cougars.
The Pimpinio Tigers are coming into the fixture off the back of a first round win against Taylors Lake.
KLU lost to Swifts last weekend by 22 points and would hope to be more competitive in the second round.
Last time the Tigers met the Cougars was in the eighth round of the 2022 season where KLU stormed away with a 57-29 win.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
