Football Netball Preview

Kalkee are heading to Jeparit-Rainbow for round two of the HDFNL

John Hall
By John Hall
April 20 2023 - 6:00pm
Noradjuha-Quantong netballer, Ashlea McKinnon, on court for the bombers in 2022 against the Pimpinio Tigers in round 16. File picture
Kalkee will look to back up the round one drubbing of Harrow-Balmoral while Rupanyup look to keep the wins rolling as they face a stronger test in Noradjuha-Quantong.

