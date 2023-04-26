The Wimmera Mail-Times
Darcy shaves head to celebrate gran's remission milestone

By Vera Demertzis
Updated April 26 2023 - 8:47pm, first published 10:00am
To mark her 10-year milestone and celebrate her 80th birthday on April 23, all seven of Jan Neville's grandsons, including Darcy, shaved their heads for the World's Greatest Shave. Picture supplied.
Former Horsham resident Darcy Hogan has shaved his head for a good cause.

