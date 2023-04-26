Darcy shaves head to celebrate gran's remission milestone

Former Horsham resident Darcy Hogan has shaved his head for a good cause.
Ten years ago, Darcy's gran Jan Neville was told she was in remission after she had been diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukaemia (AMPL), a rare and aggressive form of leukaemia.
To mark her 10-year milestone and celebrate her 80th birthday on April 23, all seven of her grandsons, including Darcy, shaved their heads for the World's Greatest Shave.
It's not the first time Darcy has taken to the clippers to show his support.
"In 2012, my gran was diagnosed with leukemia," he said.
"The following year, I shaved my head for the first time when I was about 12 or 11.
"I then followed up and did it another five years later when I was in year 11 in high school.
"I sort of always told myself that I might do it every five years."
This year, however, Darcy was joined by his cousins.
"My cousin Tim in Geelong had a long mullet, and he messaged me saying he was due for a haircut and was wondering if I was doing the World's Greatest Shave this year and if we wanted to do it together," he said,
"I thought if Tim and I are going to do it together, we might see if any of the cousins wanted to shave their heads in support.
"I put it out there to see if anyone else wanted to do it, and all of my male cousins, plus two of my cousins' partners and my uncle joined us."
Raising money for the World's Greatest Shave means a lot to Darcy and his family due to the support they received while his gran had leukemia.
Darcy said his grandmother was excited about the fundraiser, which was held in honour of her birthday and 10-year remission milestone.
"She was pretty excited when we told her," he said.
"She burst into tears.
"She was there both times I shaved my head.
"The second time, I got her to help the hairdresser cut my hair."
The World's Greatest Shave raises money for the Leukemia Foundation, which helped Jan when she was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukaemia.
"She's grateful for the foundation's help and to everyone that helped out.
"She loves that her grandkids want to help out too."
