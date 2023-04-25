The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Horsham's Jed Hermans will compete in the World Scooter Championships

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
April 25 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jed Hermans has not let injury get in his way, Hermans broke his leg twice in 2022. Picture by Lucas Holmes.
Jed Hermans has not let injury get in his way, Hermans broke his leg twice in 2022. Picture by Lucas Holmes.

Horsham Local Jed Hermans can now call himself one of Australia's best on a scooter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.