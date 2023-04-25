Horsham Local Jed Hermans can now call himself one of Australia's best on a scooter.
The 16-year-old finished sixth in the Open Men division at the Australian Scooter Association National Championships held at the RampFest Indoor Skatepark in Melbourne from April 14 to 16.
"I just wanted to get into the top 10, to get sixth was a massive surprise for me, I did not expect that," Hermans said.
Hermans qualified for the national championships after he finished third in the state championships at Volo Park in Melbourne's north.
It was at Volo Park where Hermans sustained an injury previously.
In 2022 Hermans broke his leg on two occasions.
"It was not the best fun, but I was so keen to get back into it," Hermans said.
"There was always the occasional thought (of giving up), but I had come too far to quit now."
In the lead-up to the national championships, Hermans has travelled regularly to Melbourne by public transport.
"There was heaps of practice at that skatepark and not letting the nerves get to me. I knew I could do the tricks in my run, it was just getting them done," Hermans said.
Competing at this level was a first for Hermans, who had only previously competed in lower-level competitions.
"I have done a few competitions in the past but not at this Australian Scooter Association level," Hermans said.
The International Scooter Federation will host its eleventh annual World Scooter Championships in Sydney from October 19 to 22.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.