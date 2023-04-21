"It sometimes take years to do what she's doing."
Horsham CrossFit co-owner and coach Maddie Iredell is talking up teen CrossFit star Lilly Weir.
Lilly had only been doing CrossFit for a few months before she competed in the 14 to 15-year-old girls bracket in the 2023 CrossFit Open in February.
She proved herself a natural in the CrossFit gym and would go on to compete in the CrossFit games quarterfinals in March.
In the CrossFit open, Lilly placed 149th out of over 1400 competitors in her age group, with the top 200 moving on to the quarterfinals.
In the quarterfinals, she finished 118th, but with only the top 30 moving forward.
"It was tough, some of the workouts I couldn't do the movements, so I had to keep doing them differently," she said.
"It was hard but it was good, very encouraging with the community that's here, so they all helped me out."
"The main thing about CrossFit is there is a competition but the competition is always against yourself."- Horsham CrossFitt co-owner and coach, Ravi Araujo
Despite her exit from the competition in the quarterfinals, Lily is keen to have another go next year.
"I at least want to get to semi final next year, and keep going, and see how far I can get," she said.
The CrossFit Games is an event held each year in Wisconsin, where the world's top CrossFit athletes compete for the title 'fittest on earth'.
The CrossFit Open is the first step on the road to that stage, open to all athletes looking for a competitive challenge and taking place in CrossFit gyms worldwide, with an online leaderboard.
Athletes are sent a workout they must complete in a prescribed time and record their results.
It is then ranked among the results of other athletes worldwide.
"Sometimes the workouts need to be done the fastest or with as many reps as you can possibly do," said Horsham CrossFit co-owner and coach Ravi Araujo.
After three workouts, the athletes combine their placings in each event and are ranked from lowest to highest.
The top 10% of athletes from the open qualify for the quarterfinals, where they are sent another series of workouts.
This time harder and heavier.
From there, the best 30 athletes from each region move on to the semi-finals, which remain online for teens, and then the top 10 from each age group go to the CrossFit Games.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
