Taylors Lake Football and Netball Club members are devastated to learn their clubrooms were vandalised throughout the night of Wednesday, April 19.
Club President Travis Mackley said Thursday morning he was devastated to see the damage done.
"The glass door has been smashed and the inside of the clubrooms appear to have been trashed," he said.
"We don't know what has been stolen yet because we are waiting for the police to complete their investigations before we enter the clubrooms.
"But after the police have finalised their work we'll be able to get inside and we'll have a better idea of our losses."
A new grassed area in the front of the clubrooms has been damaged where it appears the offenders "did burn-outs."
This is the second time the Lakers' clubrooms have been vandalised in the past four months.
The latest incident comes just days before the club is hosting a major function planned for this weekend.
The Wimmera Mail-Times contacted the Horsham Police but they were unable to comment at this time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.