Horsham's Josh Young started running back in 2018 "just as a bit of fun," but his goals changed rapidly.
"It led into doing a couple of marathons; then it built up to a goal of doing the Boston Marathon," Young said.
On Monday, April 17, 2023, known as Patriots' Day in the United States, Young completed the Boston Marathon in two hours and 56 minutes.
Young admits his preparation for the event could have been better.
He flew into Los Angeles on April 8, where he spent five days before flying into Boston.
"I was unwell about three days into the trip," Young said.
"I was pretty much bedridden up until the race."
On top of sickness, Young was dealing with some minor injuries.
"Coming into it, I wanted to be a bit stronger than what I am. I had a few niggles to get over," Young said.
Read more: ANZAC Day Service times
To qualify for the Boston Marathon, Australian participants must complete the Melbourne, Sydney or Gold Coast Marathons in under three hours.
In December 2022, the 33-year-old Young completed the Melbourne Marathon in two hours and 47 minutes.
"You have got to be picked out of that age bracket to be able to come over. I got in, and I may as well come over and do it," Young said.
2023 was a significant year for the Boston Marathon as it marked the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings.
Three people were killed, and more than 280 were injured when two bombs were detonated close to the finish line at the 2013 event.
"It was pretty significant being the 10th anniversary," Young said.
"They had a setup near the finish line with a heap of flowers and the flags all flying."
Young was amazed by the atmosphere across the course for the race itself.
"The atmosphere at the race was something I have never experienced. It just blew me away," Young said.
"There were thousands of people on each side of the road the whole way; there was never a dull spot at all."
Due to Young's less-than-ideal preparation, his conditioning was tested towards the end of the race.
"It was a tough course. I got to 'Heartbreak Hill' about 30 kilometres in, and I started to cramp up. I just had to battle through to try and get over the line,"
"I am blown away with the end result. It was awesome to tick it off."
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.