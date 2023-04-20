Flying Formulas headline Blue Ribbon Raceway's entertainment Advertising Feature

There will be an action-packed night of racing at Blue Ribbon Raceway on Saturday night. Picture Tanya Eastwood

Blue Ribbon Raceway at Kialla is all go again this Saturday night with an action-packed night of racing, including the Flying Formula 500s in senior and junior class Stampede action.

Meanwhile, the Junior Sedan Promotional Association comes into town with their up to 1500cc sedans for a series round to join the likes of local Limited Sportsman for a series round of their own, Wingless Sprints, Production Sedans, and the exciting V8 Trucks.

The Stampede series for Formula 500s attracts 20-plus entries regularly, and it's likely to see the same this Saturday night with nearly a dozen junior flyers as well.

For the Junior Sedan competition, Horsham will be represented in the new star class by local girl Rebecca Johnstone.

Johnstone will be up against the likes of Steane Cosson, Tyson Heaphy, Max Leersen, Cruz Carlin and James Peacock.

Carlin of course from the legendary Max and Mark Carlin family line from Portland.

Jayden Lock, Pary Das, Blake Glynn, James Oliver, and Will Fallon are some of the drivers in the top stars class to keep an eye on Saturday night for the more seasoned competitors.

The Juniors all drive without fear, and audiences will be impressed by the top entrants' ability behind the wheel.

The Wimmera is represented in the Wingless Sprints by Robert Whiteside, Tyler Bish, Jeremy Beddison and Steven Hateley.

All four competitors are more than capable of coming out ahead on Saturday when the racing is done.

Nicholas Ryan, Ricky Bailey, and Kahn Aston are a few more that will keep the action fast and furious.

The likelihood of a local victory is high, with Beddison a Victorian title top-five finisher this season.

Jock Baker and Tom Baker lead the Horsham and surround entrants in the latest series round for the Limited Sportsman, with Troy Curran, Nathan McDonald and Rod Hetherington rounding out the club entrants.

They will find tough competition from the visiting Bowen Donkers, Andrew Wilson, and Craig Ansell; as the season runs towards its close, everybody is keen to finish in front of Victorian champion Jock Baker, including his son Tom, who has already done that at Horsham this season.

V8 Trucks this Saturday will hit the clay with seven 'huge' trucks on track. All competitors are local to the area, and they put on a terrific show.

This weekend, Nathan Bird, Wes Bell, Donald Timmins, Fletcher Mills, Luke James, Jaryd Carman, and Tim Driller will entertain the fans.

James is the gun competitor in the class; however, everybody is keen to notch a victory in front of home track fans.

This weekend, production Sedans will include our local drivers, including Katelyn Eltze, Shaun and Ryan Queale and Dean Hughes, who will battle Ian Calderwood, Hayden Riley, Heath Riley, Belinda Taylor, and Jamie Pumpa, all visiting from neighbouring clubs.

When Ryan Queale last competed at Horsham, he defeated dad Shaun; they have a tougher competition this Saturday.

The action between them and the Portland drivers, in particular, will be gripping.

The event starts at 5.30pm, and the gates to the public open at 4.30 while the pit gate to entrants opens 11am.

No BYO, as there is a licenced bar on site.

All the action is at 1650 Blue Ribbon Road, Kalkee.

Admission prices are adults $25, pensioners $20, students aged 12 to 16 $15, and kids under 12 years of age free. A family ticket for two adults and two children aged 12 to 16 is $60.