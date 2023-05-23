Frank White has finally realised his lifelong ambition to parachute jump from a plane and see the earth from the clouds.
Mr White had longed for this experience since learning of his Uncle's wartime parachute jumps over Germany, but he thought he had left it too late.
However, with the advancement in technology provided by Rural Northwest Health's Aged Care Program, he found out dreams can come true.
Getting ready to jump, and fitted with virtual reality goggles he was soon on the edge of his seat, ready to free fall into the wide blue yonder watching the earth come up to meet him.
The reality of his experience soon had him describing everything he could see as he virtually plummeted to earth
"I can see buildings on the ground, I'm coming in quick now.
Wow this is good, I've landed safely," he said.
Mr White's experience was made possible by the purchase of virtual reality goggles by the Rural Northwest Health's Aged Care Program to provide additional innovative experiences for residents in their Aged Care facilities.
"It was really great to see Frank so engaged with the content and embracing technology. He now wants to experience more and there are plenty of programs to choose from", said Team Leader Bronwyn McIntyre.
The experiences are not limited to parachuting, other residents will soon be travelling overseas without even having to pack a suitcase, just like Mr White, who didn't even have to repack his parachute.
