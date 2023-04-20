NAB bank branches to stay open, agency to increase hours

The nab Rainbow agency will increase its opening hours in response to the closure of the Jeparit branch.
From July 13, 2023, the agency will open on Monday and Thursday.
A NAB spokesperson has also confirmed that the Edenhope, Nhill, and St Arnaud would remain open.
The news comes after Robert Barwick of the Australian Citizens Party claimed up to 64 Victorian branches were displaying the first sign of an impending closure - reduced hours.
"This is the scam NAB and other banks are running to justify closing branches," he said.
"They reduce business hours, then claim there is less business, and then close the branch."
Hindmarsh Shire Council mayor Brett Ireland said he was disappointed to see the closure of the last bank in the Jeparit.
"I understand the visitation figures are down but was this caused by continued cut hours, the withdrawal of business banking and so forth," Cr Ireland said.
"Many people in our small towns do not drive and will sorely miss the advice and customer service offered to them.
"Older people still operate with cheque books and passbooks and have never even had an EFTPOS card, let alone internet banking."
The mayor said local clubs and service groups will also be inconvenienced.
"The claim that the post office can cover is arguable and the post office will have to carry much larger amounts of cash, cash which they currently get from the bank," he said.
"The big banks understand that their money making is done through mortgages, credit cards and personal loans which are largely paid by internet and only hope to lose the giving of service."
NAB retail customer executive, regional Victoria, Larna Manson said fewer customers were visiting branches to do their banking.
"We've been monitoring a steep decline in customer usage at NAB Jeparit," she said.
"The Jeparit agency has seen an average of around 20 transaction per week, with all of these transactions also able to be completed at the local post office."
Ms Manson reiterated that customers in Jeparit and surrounds will continue to be serviced by their agribusiness, business or small business banker, as they are today.
For business, small business and agribusiness customers, there will be no change to the relationship that they have with their existing bankers.
The renewed Bank@Post partnership with Australia Post will provide the community with a face-to-face alternative at 3500 Australia Post outlets across the country.
Earlier this month, the Bendigo Bank announced it would close its agency in Stawell, reducing the number of branches in town to just one.
"Bendigo Bank's agency model was established to supply limited banking services via third parties in areas where there was not enough demand to sustain a branch," a Bendigo Bank spokesperson said.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
