NAB bank branches to stay open, agency to increase hours

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated April 21 2023 - 11:02am, first published 8:00am
In some good news for NAB customers, the Rainbow agency will increase its opening hours. File picture.
In some good news for NAB customers, the Rainbow agency will increase its opening hours. File picture.

The nab Rainbow agency will increase its opening hours in response to the closure of the Jeparit branch.

