The Wimmera community honoured the sacrifices made by servicemen and servicewomen on April 25 as part of Anzac Day services in the municipality.
In Horsham, the Dawn Service began at 6.15am at Sawyer Park with a record crowd gathering as the Horsham City Band played Eternal Father Strong to Save.
Mayor Cr Robyn Guilline welcomed the crowd and gave the welcome to country.
President of the Horsham RSL Don Pirouet addressed the crowd
Guest speaker was Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Kreitzer.
Lieutenant Colonel Kreitzer outlined the direct contribution the Horsham community made to the defence of Australia in the anxious year of 1942 in World War 2.
When the service finished the public was invited to lay wreathe and then either a handmade remembrance poppy or rosemary on the memorial crosses, in memory of 542 of our community that have paid the supreme sacrifice in all wars including 48 at Gallipoli.
