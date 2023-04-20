Further upgrades on the Wimmera highway

Road upgrades will soon get underway on the Wimmera Highway to rebuild and repair sections of the Highway in Dooen and St Arnaud East.
Since the start of the year, crews have been on-site rebuilding and repairing sections of the highway at Bates Lake near Hauslers-Dundons Road, and between Quantong Cemetery Road and Vectis Station Road in Vectis.
Works will begin in the next few weeks between Molyneaux Road and Max Johns Road, and Forster Road and Kooreh Road, with additional works to take place next month at Murtoa township.
Lane closures and a reduced speed limit will be in place during the works, with traffic management on-site to help road users around the area.
Minister for Roads and Road Safety Melissa Horne said regional highways across the state provided important connections for freight, agriculture and the community.
"That's why we're getting on with these works to rebuild and repair sections of the Wimmera Highway in Dooen and St Arnaud to improve safety and create smoother journeys," she said.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora said the upgrades would provide a smoother and safter journey for all road users for years to come.
The works form part of the Labor Government's $780 million investment in maintaining Victoria's road assets, and build on road rehabilitation works undertaken last year on the Wimmera Highway at Dooen, Rupanyup, Jung and Vectis.
In total, more than 3.9 kilometres of the Wimmera Highway will be repaired across five sections, benefitting approximately 2000 drivers who use the highway per day, including more than 200 trucks and other heavy vehicles.
The works are scheduled for completion by the end of May, weather permitting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.