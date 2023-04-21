Murtoa has joined the silo art trail through out Victoria with a new mural, which is expected to be completed by the end of April.
Already famous for their historic Stick Shed, the mural will attract silo art travelers to the small but unique town.
The canvas is the former WC Thomas and Sons Flour Mill silo and is being transformed by Sam Bates or SMUG, as he is known, with a mural featuring birdlife of the area.
Smug is an Australian born artist based in Glasgow, Scotland, who is known for his photo-realistic murals.
SMUG works entirely freehand, using only aerosol cans and he has achieved incredible photorealistic portraits of enormous proportions with spray paint.
Silo Art or street art has made art available to everyone and perhaps it's this ready availability that is a large part of the attraction to the thousands of travelers who base their itinerary along the silo art trail from state to state.
In 1936, the flour mill of WC Thomas and Sons in Murtoa now the site of the new mural, made headlines in the local paper, the Dunmunkle Standard, due to their need to work a three shift day to maintain export orders.
It was reported the mill sent 110 tons of flour to Glasgow and 100 tons to London with more expected to be shipped in following days at that time.
The Stick Shed, previously known as the Murtoa No.1 Grain Store, is the only remaining emergency grain store built during World War II.
It was built out of necessity during a glut of grain in the wheat belt of Wimmera. It took four months to build, from September 1941 and January 1942, and was filled with grain within six months of construction. It was the first emergency bulk wheat storage shed built in Victoria and is the only remaining shed of this type in Australia.
The structure, of cathedral proportions is now a tourist attraction to Murtoa and a special event venue.
It has been described as an enduring testament to the iconic Australian bush ingenuity and a symbol of the growth, confidence and strength of the Australian wheat industry.
Murtoa was established on the edges of Lake Marma and amongst its attractions, in addition to the Stick Shed and the new silo art is a taxidermy museum, a railway water tower and the Kurrajong Tree Avenue.
