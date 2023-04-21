The Wimmera Mail-Times
Murtoa already boasts the Stick Shed and now a new mural joins its attractions.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated April 21 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 1:00pm
The artist SMUG is adding his art work to Murtoa. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
The artist SMUG is adding his art work to Murtoa. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

Murtoa has joined the silo art trail through out Victoria with a new mural, which is expected to be completed by the end of April.

