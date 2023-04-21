Public memorial to honour former Horsham resident Sue Nattrass, AO

A memorial service to honour the extraordinary life and achievements of Sue Nattrass AO, will be held on April 27 at the Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne.
Sue Nattrass was born in Horsham, Victoria, on September 15 1941.
After secondary school, she commenced a commerce degree at the University of Melbourne in 1959 where she drawn towards the student theatre scene.
She is regarded as an arts industry trailblazer and was the former General Manager of Arts Centre Melbourne.
The service, which will be open to the public, is an opportunity to honour Sue Nattrass' memory and remarkable achievements as a pioneering woman and influential leader.
Sue began her professional career when she was asked to operate the lighting board for Barry Humphries' first one-man show in 1962 and became the first woman to ever fill this role.
Many more industry firsts followed including her foundational time at Arts Centre Melbourne and then Melbourne International Arts Festival.
She was a trailblazer who paved the way for many in the performing arts sector, particularly women in stage management, lighting, production and in leadership positions. She also generously mentored and actively encouraged generations of arts professionals.
Arts Centre Melbourne Executive Director Performing Arts Melanie Smith said Sue was a was a pioneering leader in the sector, and one of the first women in the industry to take on the most senior of roles.
"Firstly in our organisation as the general manager and as the first female Artistic Director of the Melbourne International Arts Festival," she said.
"Sue was tenacious, determined, kind and generous and long after her time with us came to an end, she has remained a great advocate, supporter, and friend.
"'Our long-time friend is sadly missed not only by our Arts Centre Melbourne family, but by the broader performing arts landscape that she shaped so indelibly.
"Sue started her career with us as an accomplished technician and stage manager and later in her career flourished and impressed in senior leadership roles in the formative years of Arts Centre Melbourne, where she was much loved, respected and admired.
"With this in mind I am so happy to announce the newly created Arts Centre Melbourne's Sue Nattrass Technical Production Traineeship."
To honour Sue's legacy, Arts Centre Melbourne is establishing the Sue Nattrass Technical Production Traineeship.
The aim is to award this traineeship annually to support women to complete a one-year program, achieving an accreditation in Certificate III Live Production and Technical Services.
