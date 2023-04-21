The Wimmera Mail-Times
Public memorial to honour former Horsham resident Sue Nattrass, AO

April 21 2023 - 10:00am
A memorial service to honour the extraordinary life and achievements of Sue Nattrass AO, will be held on April 27. Picture supplied.
A memorial service to honour the extraordinary life and achievements of Sue Nattrass AO, will be held on April 27 at the Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne.

