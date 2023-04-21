The Wimmera Mail-Times
Harrow horsemanship challenge to inspire and draw in young kids

April 21 2023 - 12:00pm
Harrow Horsemanship Challenge President Toni Nolan hopes to inspire more budding riders, like her 5 year old daughter Sadie on Custard. Picture: Amy Jarrett
Harrow Horsemanship Challenge President Toni Nolan hopes to inspire more budding riders, like her 5 year old daughter Sadie on Custard. Picture: Amy Jarrett

The Harrow Horsemanship Challenge 2023 hopes to draw in junior riders and a curious crowd, on top of the usual competitors.

