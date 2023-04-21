Harrow horsemanship challenge to inspire and draw in young kids

The Harrow Horsemanship Challenge 2023 hopes to draw in junior riders and a curious crowd, on top of the usual competitors.
The committee has introduced market stalls and are emphasising the non-competitive under 12s section, to open the event up to a wider audience.
Incoming President Toni Nolan said it was all part of realising a dream from event founder, the late Bruce 'Gringo' Caulfield.
"Caulfield started the Harrow Horsemanship Challenge to inspire the younger generation," she said.
"He wanted more kids to experience that feeling of connection with beloved horses.
"The more experienced riders love the competitive events and also the camaraderie of the sport, but he wanted to spread that love of horses further.
"That's why we've introduced markets and are working to spread the message: this isn't a day for just die-hard horse people, it's a day for everyone."
The annual event began in 2016 but has struggled through years of flooding and COVID restrictions.
Last year's resurgence saw more than 70 competitors arrive in the picturesque town of Harrow, on the banks of the Glenelg River.
This year, Ms Nolan expects a larger crowd.
"The challenge is becoming a key part of the competition calendar in Australia, and we draw people from across the country," she said.
"Our Challenge is now a part of a super-series event, comprising of Open, Novice, Green Horse, Encourage and Junior categories which are all run at 4 other Stockman's Challenges in the series.
"As well as the glory and sashes, there are some fabulous prizes up for grabs."
Competitors navigate obstacle courses designed to test abilities that were once a mainstay of the stockman life: Jumping obstacles, performing precise manoeuvres along with speeding through the bushy paths racing to the end of a time trial and cracking a whip on horseback which were all part of a day's work for Aussie stockmen.
Outside of the competition, Ms Nolan hopes the general public will tag along to enjoy the spectacle and catch some of the horsing life fever.
"I've got three young cherubs who adore horses and everything that comes with the lifestyle," she said.
"They're exactly who Gringo was thinking of when he created this event and I feel honoured to continue his work and keep the dream alive."
Harrow Horsemanship Challenge is a two-day event, held from 12noon on April 29 to approximately 3:00pm on April 30, 2023.
Registrations are open online until the 24th of April on eventsecretary.com.au.
All events are free to attend as spectators, along with the Sunday market containing local produce, crafts, Food vendors, Jewellery, Art, Baked Goods, distilleries and much more on April 30 from 9am to 4 pm at the Harrow Hall.
