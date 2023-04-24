Wimmera Hospice Care Auxiliary members are gearing up for their annual Mother's Day fundraiser. They'll be selling bunches of chrysanthemums between May 5 and 13 at the Horsham Plaza and 68 Natimuk Road Horsham.
The flowers are donated and will cost $10 a bunch and all money raised will be donated to the Wimmera Palliative Care.
"We hope this year it will be as successful as last year. We raised $4000 and that goes a long way in providing items that help people in palliative care stay in their own homes as long as possible," club member Rae Hill said.
Local gardeners grow the flowers in their private gardens to make this fundraiser possible.
"And they're hoping they'll flower just in time for the second Sunday in May."
"About six or seven people grow them for us and with out them we couldn't do it," she said.
The committee re-launched the fundraiser last year after a few years break.
"One of our members ran the fundraiser for about 25 years but then we had a break for several years, but last year, we decided to do it again because the pandemic made it too difficult to hold dinners and events and we needed to keep fundraising."
The money raised helps pay the lease on equipment for patients to use in their homes.
"Sometimes patients need special beds and equipment and we can help provide this for them so they can be as comfortable as possible and stay in their own homes as long as possible too."
"We have a small committee of about 25 members and we hold two main fundraisers each year," Mrs Hill said.
An Oaks Day is in the early stages of planning for later this year.
