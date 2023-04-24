The Wimmera Mail-Times
Mother's Day flower sales benefit palliative care patients

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated April 24 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 11:00am
Maddie and Simon Chaplin picking crysanthemums they grow for the fundraiser Picture supplied
Wimmera Hospice Care Auxiliary members are gearing up for their annual Mother's Day fundraiser. They'll be selling bunches of chrysanthemums between May 5 and 13 at the Horsham Plaza and 68 Natimuk Road Horsham.

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

