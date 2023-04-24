The Horsham City Council was awarded a grant through TAC's Local Government Grant Program for the new East-West safe cycling and pedestrian linkage pathway.
Anzac Day: Origins of the iconic slouch hat
Located near the Hamilton Street Pedestrian Bridge, the pathway will improve road safety for pedestrians, cyclists and school students.
The shared user path will be built after the Hamilton Street Pedestrian Bridge is completed to manage the expected foot traffic from the Waterlink Estate residential area.
Infrastructure Director John Martin said the extra funding would enable construction of a sealed walking path between the bridge and the existing walking path along the river.
"The path will be suitable for bicycles, walkers and gophers, as a shared path, and will include lighting for safety at night time," Mr Martin said.
"The lights will also enable the bridge to be used for a greater portion of the day, especially in early mornings.
"The path will also form a loop with the existing paths on the west/north side of the river, enabling visitors and local alike to cross the river.
"It will also be a convenient path for people attending the growing number of events at the showgrounds, basketball stadium and other facilities in that precinct."
COMMUNITY: Dimboola set the stage for Steampunk
Mr Martin said students could benefit from the pathway, allowing those attending the three schools nearest to the river a safe walking route to school.
The TAC Local Government Grant Program provides funding to support projects that align with the Victorian Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030 and consider Safe System principles to reduce crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists.
On March 29, 2022, the council announced the Victorian Government provided $1.225 million through its Regional Infrastructure Fund for the construction of the Hamilton Street Pedestrian Bridge, adding to the Federal Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure contribution announced the previous year and the entire $2.45 million project would be paid for with external funding.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.