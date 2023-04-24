The Wimmera Mail-Times
State funding to enhance Horsham's Hamilton Street Bridge access

April 24 2023 - 1:00pm
New Hamilton Street Pedestrian Bridge under construction. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
New Hamilton Street Pedestrian Bridge under construction. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

The Horsham City Council was awarded a grant through TAC's Local Government Grant Program for the new East-West safe cycling and pedestrian linkage pathway.

Local News

