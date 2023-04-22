Smooth journey for Henty Highway as road works continue to improve road quality

Henty Highway will become a smoother and safer road to travel on following an announcement that 5.5 kilometres of the highway had been improved.
Minister for Roads and Road Safety and Ports and Freight Melissa Horne announced another four sections of the highway would soon be completed.
"We know how important it is to ensure our road freight and farming network can continue to move safely and efficiently," she said.
"That's why we're investing in maintaining our regional roads across the state, including delivering these upgrades on the Henty Highway."
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora said the highway carried 2200 vehicles per day.
"These works will ensure we can continue to maintain this key freight and farming route and get locals where they need to go," she said.
So far, road rehabilitation works have been carried out at Brimbank North between Wardles Road West and Ryans Road.
Works are also underway at Byrneville between Coffeys Road and Minyip-Dimboola Road, with traffic management in place around the worksite for the safety of drivers and workers.
Further improvements will take place across sections of the Henty Highway in Rosebery and the Beulah township.
The works form part of the Labor Government's $780 million investment in maintaining the state's road assets, and build on road rehabilitation works undertaken last year across a 7.5-kilometre stretch of the Henty Highway, just before the Horsham-Minyip Road turn off.
All works are scheduled for completion by the end of May, weather permitting.
