Happy mother hen's clucking good time

I've just enjoyed the opportunity to gather all three of my baby chickens under my wings, so I'm a very happy mother hen.
Okay, okay, they are way too tall to fit under anything other than my umbrella, but they did flap their arms around me for a cuddle with hugs not as light as a feather by a long shot.
I got plenty of pecks on the cheek too, and not only because I had my credit card.
I was in Melbourne to finally see where my eldest daughter had landed after spreading her wings to move into a rental with friends in Doncaster.
I'm happy to say she is nesting comfortably.
My youngest said that the house was giving her 'nanna' vibes because it was so old, but I can totally relate to 70s construction fashions, so I felt right at home.
Seeing that a few small things like door mats and extra blankets might help make her nest more weatherproof, we decided to roam around the closest massive shopping complex - a Westfield.
This was a great way to stretch our legs and get some fresh fashion ideas.
My youngest went straight into the preening section, foraging the shopping centre until she found her favourite make-up shops where she scratched around for a juicy bargain, picking up a five-piece eyebrow kit for a song.
I never did a thing with my eyebrows until menopause sent them bald, so now as an old chook, I'm forced to paint them on each morning.
When we were all worn out and claw sore, just for fun, the girls let me enjoy my first ever Sushi Train feast.
Perched in our little booth, we watched the delicious morsels travel around the sushi train track tempting us until we could take it no more.
Then we pecked up our favourites and cackled at the sight of our youngest chick as she added way too much wasabi to her crab with caviar and cried.
I didn't have to grit my teeth at the price, as we shelled out less than ten dollars a head for the experience, and had a clucking good time, after which, rather than run around like a chook with my head cut off, I nestled into bed.
