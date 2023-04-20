Wimmera Steampunk Festival opens the door to another world Advertising Feature

Take an imaginary voyage to the past, re-visioning the Victorian age into something better. Pictures Melanie Y'lang.

Upon reflection, last year's inaugural Wimmera Steampunk Festival in Dimboola was a dress rehearsal for something more significant in 2023.

Most people didn't know what Steampunk was, so the event exceeded expectations.

Based on the euphoria that night, there was a demand for another event before the night was over.

This year's Wimmera Steampunk Festival event will be held on Saturday, April 22 and will be a celebration of the weird and wonderful.



The festival will be held on Lochiel Street in Dimboola and run between 5pm and 10.30pm.

The dress code is steampunk/cosplay, which is encouraged, but not compulsory.

Reimagine Dimboola as a 19th century outpost for time travellers to meet one another. Pictures Melanie Y'lang.

"As a person born in Jeparit and having lived and worked in the Wimmera almost all my 67 years, I can honestly say I can never remember anything quite like the Wimmera Steampunk Festival," Robert Binns says.

"The community involvement, from little kids to some very senior citizens, from many ethnicities, all had a great time.

"It's one of the few, and maybe the only event I've been to where the people attending were the event."

The weird and wonderful 'social experiment' worked in Dimboola. The ones that came are coming back, and those that missed out will not let that happen again.

People of the Wimmera and beyond come together to embrace 19th century aesthetics.

Steampunk aficionados are travelling from Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane, and booked their accommodation months ago.

Neil Devonport, who travelled from Melbourne to attend last year's event said, "When an entire town comes together for one purpose, with a clear mission, amazing things can happen and certainly did happen".

The theme for 2023 will be 'The Time Travellers' Soiree'.

Reimagine Dimboola as a 19th century outpost for time travellers to meet one another. The theme's inspiration comes from the fabulous world of the French novelist Jules Verne and English novelist Herbert George Wells.

Verne vowed, "I shall, from now on, only travel in my imagination".

It's one of the few, and maybe the only event I've been to where the people attending were the event. - Robert Binns

His Voyages Extraordinaire included: A journey to the centre of the earth (1863), From the earth to the moon (1865), and 20,000 leagues under the sea (1870).

H.G. Wells' first success was the Time Machine (1895), a novel that captured the public's imagination and secured his career.

He also wrote The Island of Doctor Moreau (1896), The Invisible Man (1897) and The War of the Worlds (1898).

The weird and wonderful 'social experiment' worked in Dimboola.

Verne and Wells used imaginative technology to evoke a sense of adventure and discovery.

They are the fathers of science fiction and, therefore, Steampunk.

Human beings can believe in the impossible.

Through Steampunk, we can create new mythologies for our towns and ourselves.

We take parts of the past that excites us and create alternate histories.

Let's conjure a parallel Wimmera, where time travelling steam-powered airships hover against the big crimson sunset.

We can take an imaginary voyage to the past, re-visioning the Victorian age into something better.

Let your mind roam and indulge in the fascinations of twisted imagination.

Steampunk is a rich and flexible world where the event is not just a gathering of people but also a gathering of fanciful stories.

The town centre becomes the mind's playground for madcap fantasy, strangeness and escapism.

Let your mind roam and indulge in the fascinations of twisted imagination.

The festival will boast a night market with food stalls, the grand opening of Dimboola's new Tower Park, the premiere of Tracey Rigney's short film about the former Dimboola Hotel, plus more!