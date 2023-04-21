Budget black holes, reboots and COVID debt

It's budget time! There are a lot of sleepless nights for government services and those who rely on them.
A maelstrom of economics events are converging to make the delivery of services and projects.
Already this is being felt at a local level where major projects are seeing million dollar jumps in costs; to balance the books the council is seeking to increase its revenue through rates to the maximum point of the now slightly more flexible rate-cap.
But there is also a big hole in many of their basic services and no where is this more obvious than in the state of the regions roads, where councils struggle to pour some kind of solution into an insatiable hole of maintenance.
The bigger the shire the less rating revenue and the more hopeless the case for even coming close to meeting this demand.
And while the State government seems to have deeper pockets when it comes to the arterials and freeway where almost constant resheeting has been completed since the deluges of spring, fundamentally they are in the same boat; the demand for priority needs is not being met by the available revenue.
At a state level the big build' is becoming increasingly expensive with anticipation that at least some of the multi-billion dollar projects like Airport Rail will be pushed out in the hope that some of theses costs can be brought under control.
When Disability Services Minister Bill Shorten outlined his "reboot" of the National Disability Insurance Scheme at the National Press Club on Wednesday, he went to great lengths to assure people programs would not be cut.
His admission that anxious NDIS participants had been contacting his office ever since the proposed overhaul was first made public highlights the delicate balancing act facing the government ahead of next month's budget.
While we are unlikely to see a "horror budget" along the lines of Joe Hockey and Tony Abbott in 2013, there will definitely be winners and losers.
At a federal level the government, which is carrying $1 trillion in COVID debt, is staring down the barrels of an unprecedented peacetime increase in defence spending, an NDIS outlay that is forecast to grow significantly year-on-year in perpetuity, and the need to provide additional money to incentivise bulk billing under Medicare.
This is all core business for a government that has already committed to providing an as yet undisclosed amount of cost of living relief for those hit hardest by soaring inflation, unaffordable housing costs and escalating power bills.
It became apparent on Thursday that JobSeeker recipients would definitely be among the losers.
The Treasurer was quick to reject a call by the Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee - Senator David Pocock's price for his support for industrial relations reform - to increase JobSeeker by up to 40 per cent.
Other clear losers are the three million Australians currently paying off HECS debts whose repayments are expected to increase by seven per cent a year in response to inflation on June 1.
While Mr Shorten's commitment to the NDIS is commendable, it is clear that if the budget is ever going to get back into surplus then something needs to give.
The alternatives are to either increase government revenues or to cut services.
The latter is a very unpalatable option for a Labor government that has committed to protecting both Medicare and the NDIS while underwriting national security.
In light of this, the case for scrapping the third round of tax cuts becomes more compelling by the day.
The country can't afford them, and it is quite apparent a large number of voters would be happy to forego them in order to preserve services.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
