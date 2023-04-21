The Wimmera Mail-Times

Budget black holes, reboots and COVID debt

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated April 23 2023 - 1:10pm, first published April 21 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is considerable pressure on Anthony Albanese and Jim Chalmlers ahead of next month's budget. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
There is considerable pressure on Anthony Albanese and Jim Chalmlers ahead of next month's budget. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

It's budget time! There are a lot of sleepless nights for government services and those who rely on them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.