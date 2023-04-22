The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Laugher ready to defend Noel Smith Memorial Invitation Drivers Championship

By Tony Logan
April 22 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Series sponsor Merv Butterworth presents the Noel Smith Memorial shield to the 2022 Horsham Invitational winner Jack Laugher. Picture supplied by Horsham HRC
Series sponsor Merv Butterworth presents the Noel Smith Memorial shield to the 2022 Horsham Invitational winner Jack Laugher. Picture supplied by Horsham HRC

Horsham plays host to the 33rd Decron Horse Care Noel Smith Memorial Invitation Drivers Championship on Monday afternoon, highlight of an eight-race card of harness action at the Racing Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.