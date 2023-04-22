Horsham plays host to the 33rd Decron Horse Care Noel Smith Memorial Invitation Drivers Championship on Monday afternoon, highlight of an eight-race card of harness action at the Racing Centre.
Bendigo based reinsman Jack Laugher returns to defend the crown he won by two points from Kerryn Manning in the 2022 edition of the time-honoured event.
We caught up with Jack as he headed up to the Sunraysia for the final two nights of the Mildura Cup Carnival and asked him to reflect on his achievements
"The biggest highlight would have to be the win with Captain Bellasario in the Group 1 Vicbred Super Series Final for trainer Jane Davies and owner/breeders, the Munnerley family," he said.
The victory on New Years Eve at Melton capped off Laugher's 2022 season and saw him finish in fifth spot on the Victorian drivers tally board with 186 winners, 18 of which were at harness headquarters.
He made the move from Tasmania in 2018 intending to spend a year or so on this side of Bass Straight to develop his skills before heading home but such has been his success that.
Age: 24
Drives: 5042, Wins: 648, Placings: 1337
Your greatest strength?
I don't need much sleep.
Weakness?
I get angry when I'm tired.
What is a question you hate being asked?
How do you say your name.
Strangest thing ever eaten?
I'm not game enough to try anything out of the ordinary.
Anywhere in the world for 10 days, your call?
Canada
Your heroes?
My parents.
Your guilty pleasures in food and drink?
KFC and CC & Dry.
Favourite reads, watches and listens?
Daily Mail (news), The Harder They Fall (movie), Any sort of music
Last time you worked out, ran or exercised?
Haven't been to the gym for six years and the only time I run is when I'm late.
Bad habit?
Too many to tell.
If you worked in the circus, what role would you have?
Selling popcorn out front.
If you could bring someone famous back to life, who would it be?
Steve Irwin
Guests you'd like to have over for dinner?
I'd have to say my travel mates, Ryan (Sanderson), Jordan (Leedham), Michelle (Phillips) and Ellen (Tormey).
Jack has a busy schedule before heading to Horsham for Monday's Invitational - with nine drives at Mildura on Friday night, eight on Saturday and four at Cranbourne on Sunday night.
He'll be joined by fellow Victorians Chris Alford, Kerryn Manning, Ellen Tormey, Ryan Sanderson, John Justice, Jason Lee, John Caldow, Anthony Butt and Michael Bellman in four heats during the afternoon.
If you can't make it to the track on Monday, you can follow all the action live and free on your device @ TrotsVision.
Our readers can also access full fields, form guide, punting plans and gear changes at www.harness.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.